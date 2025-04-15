



Press release | Bloomberg media Bloomberg New Economy, the pre-eminent platform for dialogue and debate on the future of the global economy, announced a new advisory council chaired by Gina Raimondo, the former US trade secretary, and Mario Draghi, who was Prime Minister of Italy and president of the European Central Bank. Founded in 2018, Bloomberg New economy is a global multinational, civil servant, innovative and financial CEOs. With rallies held in Singapore, Beijing, Panama City, Dublin, Marrakesh and Sao Paulo, and through his Coalitions And Catalyst programBloomberg New Economy favored global collaboration and mobilized capital for the public good. The two co -chairs have decades of experience in the public and private sectors. Raimondo, entrepreneur, lawyer and venture capital, was also governor of Rhode Island. And Draghi, training economist, was an investment banker and university professor in addition to his roles in government and in multilateral institutions. Joining Raimondo and Draghi on the board of directors is a distinguished group of managers: Joko Widodo, former president of Indonesia

Marc Rowan, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management

Gita Gopinath, first deputy director general of the International Monetary Fund

Ravi Menon, Singapore ambassador for climate action

Suresh Prabhu, former Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry

Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of Moderna and CEO of Flagship Pionering

Charles Phillips, co-founder and managing partner to recognize

Kai-fu Lee, CEO of 01.ai and president of Sinovation Ventures

Jorge Paulo Lemann, president of the Lemann Foundation

Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and CIO of Soros Fund Management

Strive is left, president and founder of Econet

David Vélez, co-founder and CEO of Nubank

Josephine Wapakabulo, founder and general manager of Tig Africa

Steven Rattner, Chairman and CEO, Willett Advisors LLC

Jing Qian, co-founder, Center for China Analysis, Asia Society Policy Institute “I am honored to direct the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board and support Mike Bloomberg's mission to promote a deeper dialogue among the world leaders. While the world is sailing in this period of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid progress of technology and the creation of the growing climate, it is more important than ever to find a field of global prosperity, “said Gina Raimond, a former beginner A Atectary was an atecture in the United States. She added: “I can't wait to summon my colleagues members of the Board of Directors to discuss how we can strengthen resilience in world trade and collaborate in long -term solutions to these challenges.” “Gina and Mario provide in-depth knowledge of the markets, a strong commitment to promote public-private partnerships and invaluable experience leading through periods of uncertainty,” said Mike Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the 108th mayor of New York. “With so many work forces reshaping the global economy – changes in trade and policy to the acceleration of climate change and progress of artificial intelligence – the mission of Bloomberg New Economy is more vital than ever, and we are delighted to welcome Gina and Mario to the Advisory Council.” THE New economy forumThe flagship event of Bloomberg Media and the main global economic conference in Asia returns to Singapore on November 19 to 21 for three days of plenary programming, sessions in small groups and networking possibilities under the director of “Floriving in A Age of Extremes”. The founding partners of the 2025 New Economy Forum currently include Envision, HSBC and Tata Sons. PWC is a presentation partner. Singapore returns as a host country partner. Additional partners and members of the SDVISORY board of directors will be announced in the coming months. Follow Bloomberg's new economy through Liendin,, X And FacebookFor the latest updates and use #NeWeconomyForum To join the conversation. About the Bloomberg media: Bloomberg Media is the world's main multi -platform media company for business and finance, based on editorial resources of more than 3,000 journalists and analysts in 100 offices worldwide. Bloomberg Media is the media organization oriented consumption of Bloomberg LP.

