On Monday, a month after the US government has sent more than 230 Venezuelans and other migrants to a megaprison in Salvador without any chance of return, President Donald Trump extended the red carpet to President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele.

It was a cheeky show of solidarity between the two leaders. The meeting of the White House with Bukele occurred while the Trump administration continues to order the Stonewall court to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a father of Maryland born in Salvador sent wrongly to the center of confinement of terrorism, or Cecot, in mid-March.

The two men hugged the unjustified and indefinite imprisonment of recognized people guilty of nothing.

During the friendly meeting celebrating the partnership, Bukele said he did not have the power to classify what he called a terrorist in the United States. Of course, I'm not going to do it, he said to the Oval Office press. The question is absurd. The Salvadoral President also indicated that he would not release Abrego Garcia de Cecot, saying that, did not like to free up terrorists in our country.

These declarations of men themselves able to do something add to an already terrifying reality for Abrego Garcia and his family. Bukele wrongly indicates that he cannot return Abrego Garcia to the United States. The Trump administration wrongly says that she cannot force Bukeles's hand to release Abrego Garcia. The end result is that a man sent to one of the worst prisons in the world by mistake, as well as hundreds of Venezuelans, were not stuck there, have no clear way to go out.

The Trump administration loudly said that the men sent to Salvador are terrorists and criminals, but he refused to provide proof of summary deportations of migrants whom he accuses of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. As we mentioned above, many Venezuelans are now detained beyond Salvador have not been proven with the gang or the criminal record in the United States or Venezuela. In many cases, their families suspect that they have been targeted because of their tattooing, it is one of an autism awareness tape.

When Mother Jones asked for comments from the Ministry of Homeland Security, a senior official said he was being held by law information and sharing evidence of men's ties with Tren of Aragua would be crazy.

The Monday meeting also marks a change of tone from Trump, which last year had much less friendly words for El Salvador and his chef. During the National Republican Convention, the candidate of the time, then presidential, struck Bukele, accusing him of having sent his criminals, his drug traffickers, his people who are in prison in the United States. Now, the two strong men serve their hands on the unjustified and indefinite imprisonment of people recognized as guilty of nothing.

We also have bad. IM all for that, Trump said the sending of American citizens to Salvador.

When he was asked how many people he was ready to send to Salvador, Trump responded as much as possible. Trump said, once again, that he would like to imprison American citizens abroad if he was deemed authorized under American law. And he said that Hed asked Bukele if El Salvador could strengthen additional prison capacities, probably to have more people sent from the United States.

We also have bad. IM all for that, Trump said American citizens after describing violent crimes. Because we can do things with the [Salvadoran] President for less money and has great security. As part of an agreement with El Salvador, the US government spent $ 6 million to hold the Venezuelans now in Cecot for at least a year.

Kerri Talbot, co-executive co-executive of the immigration hub, said in a statement: Trumps proposal to deport and prison of American citizens in a foreign gulag and his open contempt for a decision of the Supreme Court has exposed the authoritarian ideology which underlies his alliance with Bukele.

Before being sent to El Salvador in what the administration conceded was an administrative error, Abrego Garcia had obtained protection against expulsion in Salvador by an immigration judge who determined that it was more likely than not to face the persecution. Abrego Garcia has no criminal record in the United States. He and his wife, who is an American citizen, raised three children, including a 5 -year -old child who is autistic.

Last week, the Supreme Court rendered a unanimous decision which forced the Trump administration to facilitate the release of Abrego Garcias of the Salvado -Salvadorian guard and to ensure that his case was treated as it would have been if he had not been badly sent to El Salvador. The judges added that the government should be ready to share what it can concern the measures it has taken and the prospect of new measures.

The judge of the district court Paula Xinis, who initially ordered ABREGO GARCIA was brought back, then forced the Trump administration to provide information on the place where Abrego Garcia is and what they do to comply with the decision of the Supreme Court. The administration responded by defying Xinis. He confirmed that Greo Garcia is alive and secure in Salvador, but provided any information on what she was doing to bring him back.

This led on Friday to Xinis' decision that the administration had violated an order of the court. It now requires the government to point out daily what it does to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcias. The administration has also mainly challenged this order. The updates provided in court on Saturday and Sunday are largely not reactive.

The government has chosen to interpret facilitates as closely as possible to signify the elimination of domestic obstacles which would prevent the return of Abrego Garcias. He uses this to effectively affirm that he cannot be forced by Xinis to do anything to bring Abrego Garcia back. The administration has tried to justify this by entering part of the decision which orders the district court to demonstrate respect duly in the deference of executive power in the conduct of foreign affairs.

During an appearance on Monday in Fox News, Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff of the White Houses for politics, doubled the challenge of federal governments of judicial orders and rhetorical gymnastics to divert all responsibility for rectifying his error. The anti-immigrant hardliner said that bringing Abrego Garcia back to the United States would force the United States government to kidnap a Salvadoral citizen against the will of his government and bring him back to America, which would be an unimaginable act and an invasion of the sovereignty of the El Salvadors. He continued by saying that Greo Garcia was the right person sent to the right place.

