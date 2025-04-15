Donald Trump has never consumed alcohol? Here is what his doctors have found and prescribed





President Donald Trump, who recently underwent a physical health record, has received drugs to control cholesterol, prevention of heart problems and the treatment of a skin condition.

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, April 13, 2025. (AFP)

The American president was advisable to take rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol control, aspirin for cardiac prevention and mometasone cream for a skin condition, according to the health report on the White House website.

Examination of the skin revealed some damage to the minor sun and some lesions. No worrying injury or growth has been identified, according to the report.

The report shared by President Donald Trump's doctor, Captain of the Navy Sean Barbabella, mentions that the results of Trump's urine analysis were normal.

Its relevant medical history includes well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, seasonal allergies, history of COVVI-19 infection and well-managed conditions such as rosacea, actinic keratosis, benign naevi, diverticulosis and benign colon polyp.

Regarding surgical history, Trump underwent an appendectomy at the age of 11 and bilateral cataract surgery.

The report also mentions that its social history reflects the permanent abstinence of tobacco and alcohol.

The main health measures include: triglycerides: 56 mg / dl (normal: <150 mg/dL)HDL ("Good" cholesterol): 77 mg/dL (Desirable: >40 mg / dl) LDL (“bad” cholesterol): 51 mg / dl (optimal: <100 mg / dl) Complete blood count (CBC) has also been reported as normal, including the following figures: White blood cells: 4.4 k / UL (normal: 4.0-11.0 k / UL) Hemoglobin: 14.5 g / DL ( 13.8-17.2 G / DL) Dims: 229 k / UL (normal: 150-450 k / UL)

In the metabolic panel, the glucose levels of the presidents were reported to 89.7 mg / dl (normal: 70-99 mg / dl), with an A1C hemoglobin of 5.2% (normal: 4.0-5.6%).

The function of the kidneys and liver was also well within the normal limits, with bun at 18.2 mg / dl (normal: 7-20 mg / dl), creatinine at 0.89 mg / dl (normal: 0.74-1.35 mg / dl), alt at 41 U / L (normal: 7-56 U / L), and AST at 28 U / L (normal: 10-40 U / L).

Other notable results include a level of vitamin B12 of 486 pg / ml (normal: 200-900 pg / ml), PSA at 0.10 ng / ml (normal: <4.0 ng / ml) and a TSH of 1.42 IU / ml (normal: 0.4-4.0 IU / ml).

The doctor said President Trump presents excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully able to perform the functions of the Commander -in -Chief and the Head of State.

