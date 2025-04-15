Imran said to LHC in the face of the political vendetta





Lahore / Islamabad:

Former Imran Khan Prime Minister told the High Court of Lahore (LHC) that he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9, 2023, when violent demonstrations broke out through Pakistan and said that his appointment in riot affairs was part of a political vendetta.

On Monday, an LHC division bench, including judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh, resumed hearing the requests for the surety of Imran in May 9, including the case of attack of the body commanding House.

The lawyer for the founder of the PTI, Salman Safdar, told the bench that he had presented his argument at the last hearing of the case. In his petition, Imran said he was falsely accused that he and his party leaders had developed a plot before May 9, 2023 to attack state institutions in the event of arrest.

He urged the court to give him a deposit in all the affairs of May 9 and to order his release. The bench will resume hearing the case on April 17. Earlier, on November 27, 2024, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected all of its deposit requests.

Meanwhile, an ATC in Islamabad reserved its deposit order of 86 PTI members who were reserved in the event of vandalism after the November 26 demonstration on Monday.

The ATC chaired by judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain organized a hero on the deposit petitions deposited by the workers of PTI, who were represented before the court by the lawyer Sardar Muhammad Masroof, the lawyer Amna Ali, Zahid Bashir Dad, Ansar Kayani, Murtaza Turri and Fathelah Burki.

Lawyer Kayani argued that none of the accused had been initially appointed in the case; They were later identified by an identification parade, which was led five months after the incident.

He also pointed out that the identification procedure was entirely conducted in English. “Could the police speak English? Could the accused understand English?” He asked.

The lawyer said that no recovery had been made of the accused. He deplored that when PTI workers are released in Rawalpindi after a detention of five to six months, they are involved in the cases of Islamabad.

Kayani argued that the statements presented in police custody have no legal weight and no specific role is attributed to any accused, without recovery and no evidence. He asked the court to give a deposit, noting that the court had already given a deposit to certain accused in related cases.

Lawyer Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan said that no accused had been arrested on the scene by the police; All were taken from their houses. The defense lawyer added that the sureties previously granted by the court had also been confirmed by the High Court of Islamabad.

He noted that the recovery mentioned in the FIR had already performed in Rawalpindi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2539964/imran-tells-lhc-facing-political-vendetta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

