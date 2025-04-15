Politics
Chinas Xi Jinping is in Vietnam to understand how to screw the United States, explains Trump | Xi Jinping
The Xi Jinpings tour in Southeast Asia this week is probably intended to screw the United States, suggested President Donald Trump, while the Chinese chief embarks on a five-day tour of some hard-hit countries affected by Trumps prices.
The president of Chinas arrived in Hanoi on Monday, where he met the senior Vietnam leader, in LAM, called for stronger commercial links and signed dozens of cooperation agreements, including the improvement of supply chains.
Reacting to the oval office meeting, Trump said that discussions in Vietnam focus on how to harm in the United States, even if he hadn't held him against them.
I don't blame China; I don't blame Vietnam, Trump told the journalists in the White House. It's a great meeting. Meeting like, trying to understand, how to screw the United States of America?
Vietnam is part of a handful of Southeast Asian countries which are in shock of some of the most punitive rates on the Liberation Day, reaching a rate of 46%.
Industrial and major assembled hub, the United States is the main market for Vietnam exports, for which it is a crucial source of everything, shoes, clothing and electronics.
In the first three months of this year, Hanoi imported goods worth around $ 30 billion in Beijing while his exports to Washington amounted to 31.4 billion dollars
The visit of XIS in Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia this week, comes when Beijing faces 145%tariffs, and like other countries seek to negotiate reductions in their reciprocal prices during the 90 -day stay.
XIS Trip in Hanoi offers the possibility of consolidating relations with a neighbor who has received billions of dollars in Chinese investments in recent years while China manufacturers have moved south to avoid the prices imposed by the first Trump administration.
XI had planned to go to the region before the announcement of Trumps' tariff, but the visit was timed with strong, the Chinese chief posing China as a stable trading partner, unlike the chaotic backflips policy out of Washington.
In an article by Nhandan, the newspaper of the Vietnams Communist Party, Xi wrote that there are no winners in commercial wars and tariff wars and zero protectionism.
During a later meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, Xi said that the two countries should oppose unilateral intimidation.
The Chinese and Vietnamese state media reported on Monday that 45 agreements had been signed between the two nations, including on rail links, although the details were not shared.
Under the pressure of Washington, Vietnam tightens controls on certain exchanges with China and a Trump administration official said that President and Vietnam Lam had agreed to work to reduce reciprocal rates.
Vietnam, and many other Southeast Asian countries are trying to maintain a delicate balance between the United States and China, in the midst of fears that the region could be used as a potential spill area for Chinese exports prohibited from the United States.
The climbing of tensions between the United States and China has fueled concerns about the decoupling of the two biggest economies in the world, the secretary of the treasure of fear Scott Bessent sought to dissipate on Monday.
There is a big problem to do at some point that Bessent said when he asked Bloomberg TV on the possibility that the biggest economies in the world were cut. There must not be decoupling, he said, but there could be.
The White House had seemed to repress the pressure recently, listing the price exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronic products for which China is a major source.
But Trump and some of his best employees said on Sunday that the exemptions had been misinterpreted and are only temporary.
No one comes out of the hook … especially not China which, by far, treats the worst! He posted on his social platform Truth.
After a two-day stop in Hanoi, Xi will continue his trip to Southeast Asia by visiting Malaysia and Cambodia from Tuesday to Friday.
|
