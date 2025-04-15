Haryana accomplishes his 14 -year -old wish, Prime Minister Moda Helps to put shoes in an emotional meeting | Video





Last update: April 14, 2025, 20:31 is Modi appreciated the dedication of Kashyap, but encouraged him to redirect his energy towards social or national work in the future. Video screen shared by PM Modi In a comforting moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal, Haryana on Monday in Yamunanagar, marking the end of the 14 -year -old vow from Kashyaps to go barefoot. Kashyap had made a wish not to wear shoes until Modi became the Prime Minister. During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi offered Kashyap a new pair of shoes, which he wore in the presence of the Prime Ministers. By meeting Kashyap, Prime Minister Modi asked affectionately, hey brother, why did you do that? “” Prime Minister Modi appreciated the dedication of Kashyaps, but encouraged him to redirect his energy towards social or national work in the future. This meeting took place during the Modis Haryana Tour PM, where he also inaugurated several development projects and paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He is Haryana S Kaithal Rampal Kashyap. He had sworn 14 years not to wear shoes until Modi became PM. Modi became PM in 2014, but he continued to walk barefoot. Today, the Prime Minister met him, made him wear a brand new pair of sneakers. pic.twitter.com/vkr79c129p Anindya (@aninbakerjee) April 14, 2025 PM Modi shared a video on X and wrote, During today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji of Kaithal. He had made a wish 14 years ago – that he will not wear shoes that after having become PM and that he was able to meet me. I am humiliated by people like Rampal Ji and I also accept their affection, but I want to ask all those who take these wishes that I cherish your love, focus on something that is linked to social work and the construction of the nation! Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister reported the first commercial flight between Hisar and Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for a new terminal at Hisar airport. In Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister threw the foundation stone to increase the capacity of a power plant of Deenbandhu chotu at 800 MW. Location : Haryana, India, India India News Haryana accomplishes his 14 -year -old wish, Prime Minister Moda Helps to put shoes in an emotional meeting | Video

