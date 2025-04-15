We are in a state to come in 1980





Jakarta, kompas.com – Gadjah Mada University (Ugu) Thanks to the official page downloading a press release which responds to the accusation of false Joko Widodo diploma (Jokowi). In a press release downloaded on March 25, 2025, also presented the Frono Jiwo declaration which was Jokowi's friend during his studies Faculty of Forestry UGM. Frono Jiwo said he was concerned about Jokowi's linked hoaks on social networks. Even if he and Jokowi both entered the UGM in 1980 and graduated in 1985. “We are a course with Mr. Jokowi, entering in 1980,” said Frono Jiwo, as indicated by the official website of the UGM, cited (04/14/2025). Read also: Jokowi will not show the original diploma, unless the court will ask by the court He also told Jokowi as a calm person. However, having a high sense of humor when he is with a close friend. “Pak Jokowi is a calm person, but if you are still chatting hilarious, what is the conversation always invites laughter,” said Frono Jiwo. Jokowi is also guaranteed as a student who has a climbing mountain hobby. Frono Jiwo also got on the mountain with Jokowi during his college. “Pak Jokowi often rides the mountain, but I rarely remember and as far as I remember, I never go together to climb the mountain with Mr. Jokowi,” said Frono Jiwo. He also reiterated that the Jokowi diploma was original. Compared to his diploma, the two use the same type of letter or police and signed by Professor Rector Jacob and Dean Prof. Soenardi PRAWIROHATMODJO. “My diploma can be compared to the Pak Jokowi diploma. Everything is the same, except the diploma number of diplomas from the university and the faculty,” said Frono Jiwo. Read also: Reasons for lawyer Jokowi Display original diploma: Batman Trap We know that the Jokowi legal team stressed that his party would not show the original diploma of the former mayor of Solo. Because the accusation concerning his false diploma in Jokowi from the UGM is false and misleading. Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, said his party would show the original diploma if it was legally requested. “We will not show the original diploma Mr. Jokowi, except on the basis of the law and requested by authorized parties such as the courts, etc.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/14/19443861/cerita-teman-jokowi-di-ugm-kami-seangkatan-masuk-pada-1980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos