



West Palm Beach, Florida (AP) Donald Trumps Doctor said that the oldest elected president is entirely able to serve as a commander -in -chief while the White House published the results of Trumps Trumps on Sunday. 78 -year -old Trump has been a lighter 20 pounds since his exam as president in 2020 showed it on the verge of obesity.

His doctor, the captain of the Navy Sean Barbabella, cited an active lifestyle which continues to contribute significantly to the republican well-being of the presidents. Trump is 79 years old on June 14.

In a three -page summary of the full exam on Friday, the doctor said Trump was fully able to perform the functions of the commander -in -chief and the head of state. Trump weighed 224 on the balance sheet, against 244 in this physique over four years ago.

Its BMI, or body mass index, which is a measure of its weight compared to the height, is down to 28.0, which decreases Trump to the category of overweight. BMI presidents arrived at 30.5 in 2020, which pushed it just above the category of obesity.

The summary noted that Trump previously suffered cataract surgery on both eyes, but did not give any date or appointment. A common procedure in aging people, surgery generally consists in eliminating a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help eliminate vision.

In July 2024, according to the report, then the candidate Trump had a colonoscopy who found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It is a common condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. This can lead to inflammation, although most people with it do not encounter any problems.

Trump has again successfully completed a cognitive evaluation test in Montreal, a short screening test to assess different brain functions, wrote Barbabella. The test includes recalling a list of pronounced words and listening to a list of random numbers and repeating them behind, among other questions.

Known as Moca, it is the same test that Trump passed in 2018 and then told an interview in which he described the recitation of a list of words in order: Nobody. Women. Man. Camera. TV.

The president was also screened on Friday for depression and anxiety, and had normal scores on questionnaires for these conditions, according to the report.

Asked about the exam on Sunday and how he remains healthy, said Trump, because I like what I do and I like the results.

I think America was making America again and it makes me feel good. It probably makes me happy, he told journalists who accompany him on a return flight to Washington from Florida.

Trump may be the oldest person elected to the highest position of the nations, but he is four years younger than the Democrat Joe Biden, who was 82, when his presidential mandate ended in January.

Despite the persistent questions about the physical and mental capacities of Bidens and said on several occasions that Biden did not know what he was doing, Trump has regularly kept basic details on his health enveloped in secret, contrary to traditional transparency on the medical issues that the presidents of the two political parties have shown.

Presidents have the right to keep their medical information private. The release of the results of modern annual physics often helps to reassure the public on the health of their presidents.

In his memo, Barbabella wrote that Trump remains in excellent health with a physical, pulmonary, neurological and general robust physical function.

The doctor said that Trumps days are filled with meetings, public appearances, media availability and frequent victories in golf events. Trump is a passionate golfer who said he had recently won tournaments played in clubs he owns in Florida

Cholesterol levels prevail over time, helped by Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe drugs.

At its physique in January 2018, its total cholesterol was 223. At the beginning of 2019, reading arrived at 196 and it was 167 in 2020. Today, 140. Ideally, total cholesterol should be less than 200.

Its blood pressure was 128 out of 74. This is considered high, and people in this situation are likely to develop high blood pressure unless measures are taken to control the condition.

Trump has a heart rate at a rest of 62 beats per minute, in accordance with previous tests. A heart rate at normal rest for adults varies from 60 beats to 100 beats per minute, and generally, a lower rate implies better cardiovascular shape.

Trump also takes aspirin, which can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The examination has found damage to the minor sun to Trumps skin and some benign lesions, but no lesions or growth concerning. He also confirmed the scars on Trump's right ear of a ball injury during an assassination attempt to a butler campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

Barbabella carried out and supervised the medical examination of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and said that he included diagnostic and laboratory tests in addition to consultations with 14 specialists.

Barbabella is a doctor of the marine decorated specializing in emergency and tactical medicine and served several service visits to Iraq and Afghanistan. He has a Purple Heart and a Legion of Merit Award, two of the military's highest honors.

Barbabella is also the third consecutive osteopathic doctor to serve as a doctor with the president, according to the doctor of Bidens and one of the doctors who took care of Trump during his first mandate. Barbabella directed a naval health clinic in Havelock, North Carolina, before Trump hits him for work.

___

The writer Associated Press Jonathan Poet in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-physical-weight-loss-oldest-president-75913b1e114cec64ae0acab1389118b2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos