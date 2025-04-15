7 controversial facts of the Jokowi diploma and the pursuit of ESEMKA cars





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The question of the authenticity of Joko Widodo Diploma alias Jokowi has surfaced again. Although Gadjah Mada University (UGM) has confirmed the authenticity of the diploma, the story that said that Jokowi's false diplomas are still widely disseminated on social networks.

At the same time, there was also a default trial against Jokowi on the Esemka Car project. The following is a summary of seven points on the facts and developments of this case:

1. The UGM law professor never denies the Jokowi diploma does not exist

Criminal law professor of UGM, Marcus Priyo Gunarto, stressed that his declaration had been twisted by certain parts. He denied having said that the Jokowi diploma did not exist. “I never said like that,” said Marcus TempoSunday evening April 3, 2025.

He also explained that the accusations of counterfeit Jokowi should be proven legally, that they were classified as “falsification” or “do false” – two different things in criminal law.

2. UGM calls the original Jokowi diploma and can be followed

Marcus said that the counterfeit accusation was very low because Jokowi's academic documents could be followed at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. “He graduated and there was an official report that showed the incident,” said Marcus.

He also regretted the accusation that UGM protected Jokowi. The campus, he said, made no profit if he protected the perpetrators of crimes.

3. Legal authority consider the claws of the accuser

Jokowi’s legal advisor said that he was ready to take legal action against those who continued to accuse their customers of using false diplomas. “We must be examined first, but it could be subject to a defamation offense,” said Yakup Hasibuan at a press conference on Monday, April 14, 2025.

4. Three false diploma proceedings were rejected by the Court

Yakup pointed out that the charges of false diplomas against Jokowi had been prosecuted three times – two in the district court of Jakarta Central and one with the administrative court of the State (PTUN). Everything has been rejected. He considered that the story asked Jokowi to show the original diploma to the public as a reversal of legal logic. “If someone has accused, yes, he must prove,” said Yakup.

5. Jokowi remains protected by law despite its staging

The lawyer also recalled that even if Jokowi had finished serving as President of the Republic of Indonesia, he still had the right to be a civilian citizen. “Do not let this be a bad precedent. If each citizen can be accused of being reckless and then asked to show personal documents, then our privacy can all be threatened,” said Yakup.

6. The new trial questioned the failure of the production of Esemka cars

Other legal problems have also approached Jokowi. A solo resident continued Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin for an alleged defect linked to Esemka cars. The trial was filed by AUFAA LUQMAN R. A in PN SOLO. He said he was interested in buying Esemka Bima for the transport sector, but the project was considered that did not succeed in being carried out. Jokowi would have promised to support Esemka as a national car because he was still the mayor of Solo.

7. Long history and Tidal Esemka cars

The ESEMKA car started with the solo Sukiyat workshop in collaboration with professional students in 2007. After having drawn the attention of the public, including Jokowi while serving as mayor, this project developed by forming PT Solo Manufacturing Creation (SMK). But the business trip is not fluid. After the factory inauguration in 2019, promised mass production never produced maximum results. Now the disappointment concerning the project is emptied in a lawsuit.

Septia Ryanthie, Mr. Syaifullah, Salsabilla Azzahra Octavia, Nia Heppy Lestari and Linda Lestari contributed to the writing of this article.

