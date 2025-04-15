



Before last week, Donald draws an unprecedented campaign against the legal profession focused on eight main law firms. On Wednesday, the president added a ninth, and in doing so, he noted that his target list included five additional companies, which he had not identified.

The public did not have to wait too long for an answer to this question. The New York Times reported:

Friday, five more eminent law firms faced with potential punitive actions by President Trump concluded agreements with the White House to provide a total of $ 600 million in free legal services to the causes supported by the President. Four of the Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, A & O Shearman and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett companies each agreed to provide $ 125 million in pro bono or free legal work, according to Trump. A fifth company, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, agreed to provide at least $ 100 million in Pro Bono work.

Together, several Big Law giants have signed up to nearly a billion dollars in free legal services despite the embarrassing fact that none of the businesses have been credible with reprehensible acts. In fact, the president conceded that companies have done nothing wrong, but he targets them anyway in the context of a harmful and authoritarian attack.

Other companies seem much less eager to drive. Indeed, the same afternoon in which Trump announced agreements with five other companies, Susman Godfrey, targeted with a decree, a few days earlier, filed a federal prosecution contesting the presidents' offensive. The Texas -based cabinet argued that the republicans' punishments were unconstitutional and a clear and harmful attempt to discourage law firms and their customers to question the abuses of government power.

In a statement, Susman Godfrey said the company was forced to postpone presidential abuses.

No administration should be authorized to punish lawyers for simply doing their job, protecting the Americans and their constitutional right to the legal process, the cabinet said. But it goes far beyond law firms and lawyers. Today, this is our attacked company, but tomorrow it could be any of us.

In the current state, Trump has targeted 14 companies, four of whom retaliated in response to presidential orders. Two companies, on the other hand, have concluded agreements with Trump which led him to cancel the punishments that HED has already been imposed. Another company that has been struck by an order still weighs its options.

But this Friday, the other seven companies of half of the total total chose preventive appeasement: the members of this seven learned that the president was likely to punish the business, which encourages him to engrave before Trump is punching.

In the event that this was not enough, the Wall Street Journal reported on a familiar figure on which the president would have relied to conclude these agreements and in a strange touch, he does not work for the White House or the administration with a formal capacity.

Trump's personal lawyer, Boris Epshteyn, who was charged in Arizona for accusations related to the electoral loss of Trumps 2020, has become the face of Trump's administration campaign against large law firms which he considers to be hostile to the president and his causes, according to lawyers for seven of the White House and officials. In a series of telephone meetings and calls, Epshteyn has extracted major pro Bono work commitments for the causes supported by Trump and changes to law firms that hire Trump preferences, said lawyers and officials.

While companies have concluded agreements with the White House, it was held due to negotiating with managers of the White House. Although the Wall Street Journal report has not been verified independently by MSNBC or NBC News, if it is correct, it suggests that these hypotheses were, at least, incomplete and Trump has rather transformed to a controversial member of his private legal team to extract the concessions.

If this is the case, it raises a variety of other questions. Indeed, Talking Points Memo published an interesting analysis during the weekend, noting that if the president concludes these agreements in his personal quality, this creates a type of qualitatively different controversy.

The report of journals added that some of the law firms were in private to negotiate with a lawyer who was not employed by the government and had no government email address.

I do not imagine that we heard the last of this.

