Original complaints, legal team: there is no obligation to show the Jokowi diploma to the general public





Krjogja.com – Jakarta – The 7th presidential lawyer of Joko Widodo or Jokowi, Yakup Hasibuan reiterated that the accusation of false Jokowi diploma. Yakup said that his party was ready to take firm measures for those who continue to slander or spread the hoaks. “We first say first that the accusations of false diploma Mr. Joko Widodo are false and that it is very misleading. The diploma of Mr. Joko Widodo is there, original and was clearly confirmed by the University Gajah Mada as an authorized agency,” said Yakup in the Senayan region, Jakarta, Monday 4/14/2025). Regarding the account asking Jokowi to show the original diploma, Yakup stressed that Jokowi would not have and did not need to show the public diploma. Read also: Surprise of the residents, Hesan found suspended suspended “It is very unfounded and very misleading. Why? First, we will not show the original diploma of Mr. Jokowi, except on the basis of the law and that the parties allowed such as the courts, etc. It is sure that we will obey and show it,” he said.

“But if not, why do we show? Because it also has the potential to cause very, very bad preceding,” he continued. Yakup pointed out that his party had no obligation towards anyone to show a diploma. He said it would only show if there was a legal order. “It is strict that we would not show and we have no legal obligations to show a copy or an original of Mr. Jokowi's diploma. Unless it is questioned by law or the court, it is certain. And as regards the court, it turns out that this affair has been prosecuted three times. It turns out that the district court of Jakarta central and once lost, “he said. Read also: The Indonesian national team stopped in the top 8 Asian Cup U-172020, the coach Nova gives answers “The burden of proof is open. Whoever argues, it is he who is forced to prove,” he continued. The legal team also asked all parties to respect Jokowi's legal rights as a civilian. “We have also reminded people to recall that Mr. Jokowi is also the same as us, ordinary civilians who have human rights and also the privacy rights that we must also protect,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krjogja.com/nasional/1245881859/klaim-asli-tim-hukum-tak-ada-kewajiban-tunjukkan-ijazah-jokowi-ke-masyarakat-umum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos