Jokowi diploma requests in UGM are doubtful, legal practitioners: how is it that it is now delivered now

Gelora.co – The allegations of a former Jokowi president diploma at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) have disappeared very doubtful in the midst of a overcrowded issue of false diplomas.

Previously, the Criminal Law Professor UGM, Professor Markus Priyo Gunarto, said that the Joko Widodo diploma in UGM had been lost in the archives.

At the beginning, the diploma had existed, but now there was no longer in the official place of the archives.

Legal practitioner, Rizal Fadillah, responded to the lost diploma of Jokowi, said the missing problem was to be the procedure, the police reported and others.

“It can no longer be a diploma, the most qualified information and so on, the mechanism exists,” said former lawyer Eggy Sujana CS to the Youtube Podcast Refly Harun, Monday, April 14, 2025.

He doubted that diploma claims have disappeared because it has never been transmitted before.

“Now, while as if it had never been refused, this brand has appeared,” he said.

Besides Markus, there were PSI executives who downloaded the Jokowi diploma which was claimed to be original.

But after being analyzed by Roy Suryo, an expert in the telemutir, it turned out that they are all changes.

Instead, this will make many happy parts, because the original Jokowi diploma appears.

“Now, it is best to study the diploma of scientific, original or lost jokowi?”, “

According to him, if it disappears, this is not possible because the Jokow has not declared disappeared.

The option, secondly, Joko Widodo did not graduate, for the purpose of his interests.

“This is just a suspicion. The proof process is proven. From the allegation,” he said.

In this case, there was a predecessor to the court of the center of Jakarta, but the court did not receive a report.

In the provisional decision, this trial cannot be prosecuted on the grounds that it is not the authority of the court.

He also realized the police in criminal investigations, through public complaints.

In fact, at that time, the report continued to be completed by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA).

“We want to stir the criminal investigation, we are more daring, but we have never been exploited. For everything to work, so that hunting gets results,” he said.

Rizal said that in this, there was no evidence of the authenticity of the Jokowi ijzah.

His complaint before the court was not accepted, not rejected, he could therefore submit another legal action.

“If it is rejected, there is already evidence. We are not accepted, so it can be deposited,” he concluded.

Medico-Legal Expert Risma Sianipar said that his party had received an original photo of the Jokowi thesis obtained from the Library of the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM.

In the thesis, the speaker is empty.

There should be the name of the examiner's speaker and his signature as a thesis in general.

“If the thesis is false, it means that the diploma is also false. I obtained the thesis directly from the library guard,” he said.

The question of this false diploma warms up. The elders and the UGM groups which questioned the authenticity of the diploma of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia will come to the campus in April 1525.

The information received by Rismon, the campus limits only a maximum of 5 people who wish to clarify the truth of the diploma to the duration of one hour from 8:00 am WIB. ***