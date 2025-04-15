The Turkish court rejects the appeal to the liberation of Imamoglu while the demonstrations persist





The mayor of Ankara Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglus, the call for liberation was rejected Monday by a Turkish court, because the main rival of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains behind bars for almost 25 days. Imamoglu, a presidential candidate for the Principal Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), was detained on March 19 and then imprisoned on March 23 for corruption. He denies any reprehensible act. The lawyers of Imamoglus called on his arrest last week, saying that there was no risk of theft for the mayor of Istanbul. A court of Istanbul rejected the appeal on Monday, reported the news agency IHLAS TURKEYS and other points of sale. Government criticisms claim that the arrest has been politically motivated, which has led to mass demonstrations nationwide and calls for economic boycotts since it was taken into detention. The Turkish government denies the accusation, insisting that the judiciary operates independently. While demonstrations across the country have become more sporadic, the demonstrations led by university students are still underway in major cities like Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the Aegean port city of Izmir. On Saturday evening, hundreds of students gathered in Izmir to condemn the detention of the Imamoglus, sing the government, resign! The crowd dispersed peacefully. Among the more than 1,000 people, mainly university students who have been arrested for their presumed involvement in demonstrations and boycotts since March 19, about 250 have been released from prison. Meanwhile, the CHP held the first of what is planned as a series of country rallies on Sunday in order to consolidate support against adhesion to Imamoglus. The first rally took place in the Province of the Black Sea of ​​Dindes, the city, where the founder of modern turkeys, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, launched the war of independence against the Allied forces in 1919. Those who came to power through elections do not want to leave power through elections, which is called a coup d'etat, said Ozgur Ozel, the president of the CHP, addressing tens of thousands of people gathered in Samsun. Ozel added that the petition launched last week calling for the release of Imamoglus brought together nearly 10 million signatures. The judgment of the Imamoglus solidified the ranks of the opposition and the voters united through the political spectrum. On April 6, the CHP held an extraordinary convention in which the outgoing chief and the only candidate Ozel obtained a huge 1,170 of the 1,276 votes to remain party leader. The Convention was held in the midst of increasing concerns that the repression of the governments of Imamoglu could soon extend to the party itself. Some members fear that the authorities are trying to take control of the CHP by citing alleged irregularities during its 2023 convention. In February, the prosecutors of Ankara launched an investigation into the party linked to the barely supported allegations agreement according to which the voters received bribes in exchange for supporting Ozel.

