IHC makes an opinion on the authorities on the advocacy of Bushra Bibi for better facilities – Theprint





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 14 (Ani): The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) published opinions on prison authorities on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi on Monday, seeking to improve installations in prison, Ary News reported.

Judge Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing. The lawyers Usman Gul and Zahir Abbas represented Bushra Bibi, wife of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan.

The court published opinions to the interior secretary and the director of the Adiala prison, ordering them to submit their answers. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier on April 7, Bushra Bibi approached the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) to improve prison facilities, Ary News reported.

She deposited a petition through her lawyers, who argued that as an animal First Lady who lived in the Prime Minister's house, she is entitled to better facilities under the law because of her standard of living and lifestyle.

Bushra Bibi lawyers said she had asked better facilities from the prison authorities, but received no response. Lawyers said her husband Imran Khan also received better facilities in the same Adiala prison.

The petition cited the rules of the 1978 prison, requesting a judicial orientation so that the respondents assume their legal responsibilities and provide better amenities in prison in Bushra Bibi.

The federal government, Superintendent Adiala Prison and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad were made from plea games, according to Ary News.

Earlier, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi filed petitions before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), requesting the suspension of conviction in the 190 million pounds Sterling case, Ary News reported.

The petitions, deposited through their lawyer lawyer Salman Safdar, argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had misused his authority and that the conviction was based on incomplete surveys.

The petitions said that the fact of not obtaining a declaration from the National Crime Agency (NCA) was an important omission and that NCA officials have not even been investigated.

Furthermore, petitions said that the accusation had not presented complete evidence and that the conviction had been precipitated. The petitions have requested that the conviction be suspended and that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have granted themselves to surety until the final decision on their appeal.

The petitions assured court that the accused would be present at each hearing of the appeal after the suspension of their conviction. (Ani)

