Can Bilhal Halal Special in UGM: Can the allegedly false diploma?
Yogyakarta, mi -For for the academic community of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta and various elements of the nation such as teachers and former generals are very important to accommodate a special halal-bilal in UGM, Tuesday 04/15/25).
Is Professor Dr. Sofian Effendi, MPA (UGM Rector for the period 2002-2007), Professor Dr. Rochmad Wahab (Rector of Yogyakarta State University 2009-2017) attitude of the prosperity of Yogyakarta in the UGM.
“With the main intention of maintaining UGM Marwah with training in the moral-academic movement and aims to restore the reconstruction of the pancasila and the 1945 constitution in the Indonesian constitutional system, it can be said that various national or local problems that arise after the reform Monitorindonesia.com Monday (04/14/2025).
According to Roy, each problem of this country must be resolved thoroughly, on the basis of Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution. Consequently, yogyakarta is always critical, active-to-work, open to work, synergize, with all the parts which have the commitment and the platform of the same struggle, in order to completely solve the problems of the State.
According to Roy, the prosperity of Yogyakarta puts a deep concern about the development of the alleged cassification of the Joko Widodo diploma which was submitted by the declaration of the Rector UGM and the declaration of the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM.
Marwah UGM
This case is considered to have damaged the Marwah UGM as an intellectual-academic institution. Especially in the previous declaration, Professor Sofian Effendi had inadequate judges and often fled, creating more irregularities than clarification.
The declaration received a refutation from several UGM alumni and violently by the unity of Oula and academics on Tuesday to obtain an explanation of the rector's declaration on the truth of the original diploma given to Joko Widodo, without proven on the validity of these important documents.
“Therefore, there is a need for an elegant and systemic effort to maintain the Marwah and the truth by the management of the UGM in the decision concerning the original diploma,” he said.
Meanwhile, the former UGMs showed various writings and evidence to prove the truth to test the authenticity and the truth of the diplomas and photos attached to the diploma which was verified by the management of the university and by the dean of the FKP to test the authenticity of the diploma of forest baccalaureate, and knows the authenticity of the owners of temporary diplomas, of the court session.
“However, these various efforts are still temporary opinions so that they do not yet have the final legal force,” he said.
According to him, the alleged case of falsification of this diploma if it is not controlled will continue to be a discussion in the public media, will become more and more exercised and will lead to vulnerable, chaotic and anarchist situations.
This is also for the maintenance of the law and the realization of justice, as well as the realization of the truth of the alleged case of false Joko Widodo diploma, then the legal process must be put forward.
“All parties at the same time UGM, Joko Widodo, as well as other parties which interviewed them had to bring legal action, as well as avoid political regulations, power, strength or other ways,” said Katamya.
To remember that the ugm statement, Joko Widodo, as well as experts in the IT field, as well as forensic analysts, administrative-academic data, only have the value of evidence during a legal hearing. For this reason, it should be hoped that all parties refrain from expressing their opinions in the media and are ready to be present to provide information during a legal hearing.
The presidium of the information of Yogyakarta composed of 3 clean and 1-jendral recalls the various parties linked to the suspicion of false degree in the spirit of truth and justice in its actions.
“This means that the momentum of Halal-Bil-Halal on Tuesday and a just and transparent legal procedure by promoting equality before the law must be put forward so that no one feels superpower and still feels in power or control,” said Roy Suryo.[Lin]
False diploma Jokowi UGM
