John Oliver offers an antidote at Trump fish prices

It was a busy week

But honestly, when isn't it these days? However, as John Oliver noted it in his abridged opening segment on Sunday Last week this eveningThere are bigger fish to fry than to cover, let's say, the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attacked by an ostrich Tetchy from Texas, or the Secretary of Education Linda McMahon being toasted by the Steak A1 sauce company for confused their product with the AI ​​in a public forum.

When Oliver Breezes by Juicy News like that, you know that we have deep trouble. Which brings us to …

Our main story tonight

With the advantage of a weekly show to really treat the value of the last seven days of Developments in the Trump era, Last week this evening is only positioned to have a good long view of these events. And so Sunday, John Oliver questioned the tumultuous week after Trump's current price.

Deep customary diving of the host in who, how, how and “what is devil?”-Apprentice Host seriously, but now that the intimidation of the college is an official American trade policy, it is really us and our mothers who are beautiful and really f * CKED.

This is because, as Oliver showed in his cheeky signature in the face of the disaster way, Trump's radical prices are both based on defective and deeply stupid mathematics. Yes, even if Trump has almost immediately traveled (or rather sprained) his tariff plot paralyzing once the stock market has lost [checks notes] all in a few days. And while the skeptics who love Trump could contest Oliver using terms such as “chainsaw”, “total chaos”, “financial chaos”, or simply “stupid” to characterize the situation, it is quite revealing when Trump's unpublished claim that some “75 countries” came to “kiss [his] The ass “seems almost as convincing as this girlfriend that you have totally in Canada. Nor is it a good sign when Trump's Fox News apologists continue to quote The art of agreement To sum up “Believe me from Trump, I am a genius” because the six times have failed Donald Trump In no way wrote this book.

He showed Trump's contradictory messaging on the question of whether the prices are permanent or temporary to catch his own Jamieson Greer sales representative by surprise During a live hearing. (To be fair, not all countries do a complex commercial policy via all publications on social networks.) He noted the speculation of Wall Street Insiders according to which Trump “could be crazy” while the equity prices have dropped in real time. And he even had to abandon him for a bad financial television host badly Jim Cramer (AKA “And if a trash can fill cocaine and brochures of business schools wanted to be a real boy”) to note how Trump's price on the poor nation of Lesotho has literally ignored all the established financial reality. “He's right … Sh * t,” said Oliver, barely capable of believing the words coming out of his mouth.

Quoting everyone from an American soy farmer moving the erasure of the decades of delicate American-Chinese commercial negotiations in an instant to the Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Libenick (Showed sporting a “small bob c * nty”, in the words of Oliver) explaining, the pre-taar, how the approach to the bombing of Trump carpets at the prices should not cover products which simply cannot be made in America, Oliver presented a fairly waterproof case as this debacle was as preventable. He also launched a blow with the vice-president and “patch of cursed b * tch” jd vance for having insulted the Chinese as “peasants”, joining a Chinese social media user in vance “Did you say thank you?” Insults to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on him. (China has incalculable benches in American debt, which is not bad for a bunch of peasants.)

Citing a striking warning from Canadian Prime Minister Carney that Trump's carelessness made “Tragedy The New Reality”, Oliver, while noting that it would be a kick for the new album of Fall Out Boy, would only emphasize the viewers that all this Tshow is barely finished. This is because if Trump's panicked “90 -day break” on some of its most flagrant prices entered the Place Pécipité this week, the Vital Trade Partner China is still in 145%tariff, most other countries are still confronted at a tariff of 10%, and the Republicans of the Congress seem only too happy to put their providential constitutional authority.

Note how the representative of the representative Chuck Grassley 2025 trade examination law (which would make limits to Trump's economic authority) It is unlikely that the Trump TOF test for the Tof of Louisiana John Kennedy (R-La) for having abandoned another of his metaphors downstream by calling with Trump admiration “a pit bull” which has just captured the car he was pursuing. As Oliver noted it with effilossed patience, this metaphor concerns how dogs are stupid and impulsive creatures that do not have the capacity to form long-term plans on what they will do with the automobile speed of 3000 pounds once they have been fixed on his bumper.

“Your work is to stop this dog,” Oliver explained to caricaturally folk Kennedy, “not to say:” I do not know guys, let him cook “” while hoping “a kind of air bud situation”.

And now that …

With another HBO series The white lotus Having completed his third season this week, Last week this evening has shown a montage of the way Mike White's stimulating drama stimulating Mike White seized the press teams from the country's morning show. Cue a lot of “no spoilers!” The fingers in the explosions and literally everyone involved whipping their approximation of “Piper, Piper, Nooooo!”

Passing

For something that, unlike the American economy under Donald Trump, takes place absolutely, John Oliver has released all stops and went to the Netherlands. This is where people flock via the internet to impatiently help certain excited fish to fuck.

At least it is the underlying message behind Fish through fishAka The Fish Doorbell, a Dutch website where live viewers can click on a link to allow fish to go through one of the many channels of Utrecht on their way to their joy. Showed during presentation by Gleeful Wwe Wrestler Hiloh HillThe website is a truly fascinating watch. Now, while waiting for a Dutch fish up in the troubled waters of a channel to you can “finish” may not look like fascinating television, but, as Oliver noted it, it is better to watch an increasingly hampard brit explains why all your money is on fire, so why not try.

To safeguard this assertion and to obtain these Dutch F * CK-HAPPY fish in the null enlisted moodoliver other than the ink of R&B mood R&B mood Mario To sing a brand new original song to close the episode of this week. Give new Approved Troy McClure Anthem to underwater fish reducing her everything, Mario begged her imaginary love: “If you never wanted your man to be a fish that would pass through a Dutch channel for yourself, baby, I can be this fish.”

Regarding John Oliver, HBO money for an awkward blow designed to cheer up the public after a particularly depressing main story, the hiring of a platinum artist to make a complete musical anthem to help fish to take care must be up there. Is it “Jock Russel Crowe strap“Money? No one can say, but these Dutch fish are with your help and Mario to have a very good night.

COLD

A sudden influx of memes with a Frankenstein with a block monster leading a similar chicken in your flow of social media has been enchanted? And if we explain that it is the only thing to become viral from a cinematic adaptation of a video game on the construction of low -resolution structures while occasionally fighting terrifying monsters (but low resolution)? Nothing? Well, the chicken jockey is to A minecraft film anyway.

Last lines tonight

“I do not know what is more desperate there, the shameless panel or the need to put the words'` `We have told you not to panic '' at the bottom of the screen. This is funny from Fox News from all places, considering most of their broadcasts which present messages as` `why you should absolutely panic on the m & m green! ''.

“And it is a perfect distillation of our current time that a steak sauce can dip on the American secretary for education and my honest reaction is: I am a team steak sauce.”

“Yeah. I'm sure some have been nice enough to him, in the same way that you are trying to be nice if you suddenly found yourself in the same room as a monkey with a weapon.” Hi, monkey! Good monkey. Strong monkey. Please, I will do anything! “” On Trump saying that countries were queuing to “kiss her ass”

“Sometimes it seems that the best way to make sure Trump does something to tell him not to do it. He is like a toddler, both because his brain is unable to grasp the negations, but also because he has a short torso, a huge head, always seems about to fall and will not let anyone brush his hair.”