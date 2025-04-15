Trkiye a “reliable actor” in Africa while the commercial volume reaches $ 36 billion: the Minister of Foreign Affairs





The Turkish Deputy Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Burhanettin Duran, emphasized the increasing diplomatic and economic footprint of Trkiyes in Africa during the fourth annual antalya diplomacy forum, which was held at the Nest Congress Center in Antalyas Tourist District Belek. Organized under the auspices of the president of Trkiyes Recep Tayyip Erdogan and led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the forum brought together more than 6,000 participants from 155 countries, including heads of state, ministers, diplomats, academics, NGOs and media representatives. Addressing Anadolu – the official global communication partner of forums – Duran highlighted the inclusive nature of the forums. In this regard, the diplomacy forum that we organized under the auspices of our president (Erdogan) and led by our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, has this special characteristic: it has given a voice to people who may not be sufficiently visible or heard on various platforms and forums in the world, he said. More than 230 bilateral meetings took place during the three-day event, which addressed the main global problems such as Gaza, Ukraine, American-chinaigal relations, commercial wars and European security. By focusing on the strong representation of Africa, Duran noted the participation of 82 high -level African officials. With 82 high-level participants, Africa once again contributed to a very important contribution to the Antalya diplomacy forum, he said. Duran stressed that the winning-win commitment model of Trkiyes with Africa, based on equal partnerships and mutual respect. Trkiye is a reliable player in Africa. When we ask, what is the main reason for this? – It is that we establish relationships on an equal footing. We do not come from a colonial past. Consequently, were involved in efforts that contribute to African countries, and because they see that, they trust Trkiye, said Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. The commercial volume of Trkiyes with Africa has increased tenfold in recent years, going from $ 3.6 billion to $ 36 billion. Turkish investments on the continent exceeded $ 92 billion. Duran allocated this growth to a large network of national institutions, notably Turkish Airlines, the Maarif Foundation, the Turkish cooperation and coordination agency and the Yunus Emre Institute. In addition to economic cooperation, Duran described Trkiyes' contributions to security and stability in Africa through defense industry partnerships and support for the fight against terrorism. He underlined the current mediation efforts of Trkiyes, referring to the Declaration of Ankara 2024 signed between Somalia and Ethiopia, and a series of planned monitoring talks. Thinking about the wider objectives of the forums, Duran concluded: “It was very important to provide a platform where the problems of the world could be discussed more effectively, to open this to everyone, and to allow people to meet and embrace diplomacy – rather than conflicts or war.” Western countries, he said, looked closely at the forum. I believe that all the messages which are supposed to them were delivered by the participants and received accordingly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trt.global/afrika-english/article/cb6db2a71846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos