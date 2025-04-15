



As Chinese President Xi Jinping Visits to Southeast Asia A lesson in the Ming era remains relevant. Without united and open commitment, the world's southern risks fall once again to imperialist subjugation. After a stopover in Vietnam, Xi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday during a state visit before concluding his Southeast Asian tour in Cambodia. This three -nations trip arrives at a pivotal time while the larger region and the international community continue to combat the repercussions of US President Donald prevails over the disturbing tariff war. In Kuala Lumpur, XI and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should reaffirm their commitment to work together In response to the climbing of the global economic crisis. At the end of March, with imminent Trumps prices, China, Japan and South Korea agreed to continue trilateral economic and commercial cooperation. Next month, Malaysia as president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will host the Summit of the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council while these regional blocks are moving to strengthen their economic cooperation. China was invited at the top as a guest. These developments highlight the growing global influence of Chinas and its increasingly central role in the formation of an international response coordinated in the Trumps Trade War. Not since the Ming dynasty, the country has maintained such an extensive international commitment. In fact, the current belt and road initiative follows Maritime trade routes established first at that time. Admiral Zheng's expeditions It is of particular importance in the Chinese-Malais relationship, having laid the historical foundations of the modern links of the countries. This era coincided with the golden age of Melaka's sultanate, which has become a flourishing hub of international trade, attracting merchants from the Middle East, South Asia and East Asia. A fact little known on Zheng he is his Muslim Hui heritage. The context of admirals highlights the rich cultural diversity of Ming China, where Islamic and confugee traditions coexisted. Some historians even attribute their travels to have contributed to The spread of Islam in Southeast Asia.

