A trial for the false diploma alleged Jokowi has increased





Tempo.co,, Solo – The 7th President Joko Widodo again received legal action linked to the alleged false diploma. This time, the trial was filed by a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq, who appointed a legal team in the name of the evidence of the team of the diploma of the diploma of the original Jokowi diploma was not shameful (UGM treaty).

“I continued because our team found a fact that Mr. Jokowi was a secondary school diploma that said of the UGM Page, the 6th Secondary School of Surakarta (Solo). This is certainly not the case,” said Taufiq when he was met by journalists at the solo district court, Central Java, Monday, April 14, 2025.

Taufiq officially registered his trial with the District Court of Solo City on Monday, April 14, 2025. He explained that the trial was registered at the District Court of Solo City due to Jokowi's reception address in Solo City.

In addition to Jokowi as a defendant I, three other defendants were the Solo City General Electoral Commission (KPU) as a defendant II, Solo 6 High School as a defendant III, and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) as a defendant IV.

Taufiq claimed to find a friend of the class of Jokowi, his diploma was not Sman 6 solo, but a college of development preparation (SMPM). He said Sman 6 Solo was also a defendant because he often said that Jokowi graduated from the school.

“In 1980, I was still in college and I remember the 6th high school in 1986

While for the solo City Kpu, it is also a defendant because in this case, it is weak to verify the appointment of regional chiefs. “The KPU must check the data during the appointment. The main weakness of the KPU is only based on a legalized photocopy,” he said.

For UGM, Taufiq explained that the tertiary institution had been continued to make naive. “Since I was in school, in primary school, at the first secondary of secondary school, in high school, S1, S1, S2, S3, the diploma was proof that someone had been at school, in college, at their school. It was therefore impossible that the diploma was held or archived at school,” he said.

He says that his diploma is just one. If the diploma is lost, he indicates, then publish a retail letter or SKPI. So, according to him, there will never be two degrees.

In addition, the trial was filed as a form of refutation because there were parties who said that similar cases had been posted twice at the Central Jakarta court and had been won by Jokowi.

“This trial is no less. At that time, our colleague Bambang Tri as a applicant was appointed suspect and detained. As automatically prove it (the applicant) to prove,” he said.

According to him, the trial was also an education in the community that the court did not seek who lost and won, but as a place to ask for justice. “Who is right and who is wrong. It is the basis of the court”, “

The public relations of the Solo City Bambang District Court Arissanto asked confirmation confirmation that the Solo district court had received legal action with the case No: 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT on April 14, 2025.

He mentioned that the panel of judges appointed to manage or continue was Putu Gede Hariadi as president of the jury, as well as Sutikna and Wahyuni ​​Prasetyaningsih as members. The inaugural hearing was scheduled for April 24, 2025. “The first trial is scheduled for April 24, 2025,” said Bambang.

As part of the issue of false diplomas, Jokowi said that he was considering legal measures against those who still interocious the authenticity of his Diploma of the UGM Yogyakarta. The father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka stressed that who accused his false diploma was the party which was to prove.

“Yes, he is considered to be studied more deeply by lawyers (lawyers) because he was transmitted by the rector of the UGM, he was finally transmitted by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, he was clear,” said Jokowi during his journalists at his home in Sumber Village, Solo, Central Java, Friday 1125.

Jokowi said the reason he would take legal measures because he wanted to show the truth. Especially because there are already competent parties which transmit the validity of his diploma, namely the rector of the UGM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/gugatan-dugaan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-bertambah-1231274

