Donald Trump condemns the fire fire of the house of the Governor of the Palestinian Authority Josh Shapiro





US President Donald Trump sentenced the Sunday criminal fire attack on the residence of the Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro.

During a meeting with the president of the Salvadoran El Nayib Bukele, Trump told journalists that “certainly, such a thing cannot be allowed to happen”.

He added that the suspect was “probably a job”.

A View of the Damage Inside the Governor's Residence on the Day Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Police Provide An Update on the Act of Arson That Took Place at the Residence, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Us, April 13, 2025. (Credit: Credit: Credit Services/handout via Reuters) Arson on Pennsylvania Govenor's Manison

This occurs after Cody Balmer, 38, turned into a Pennsylvania state police. He told the authorities that he had “hated hatred” towards the governor, according to a summary of a police interview with him deposited in the court.

The suspect told the state soldiers that he had used homemade Molotov cocktails to set fire to the manor and that he would have beaten Shapiro with a hammer if he had met him inside.

Balmer is accused of the last episode of political violence directed against an American elected official.

Sunday's attack had similarities with the home invasion of October 2022 at the residence of San Francisco de Nancy Pelosi, then the Democratic President of the House of Representatives of the United States. In this incident, a man beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

Balmer went to Pennsylvania's state police soldiers, according to the police account, and was accused of attempted murder, criminal fire, burglary and terrorism intended to force “the conduct of a government”, among other crimes.

Shapiro, a Jewish Democrat, said that he had held a Seder on Saturday to celebrate the first night of Passover, a big Jewish party, with his family and his guests in the manor dining room in Harrisburg, the state capital. They slept during the attack on criminal fires. A state soldier struck his door around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning to rush them safe.

Balmer told soldiers that he had filled bottles of gasoline beer with a lawn mower before walking for about an hour to reach the governor's manor, the police summary.

Stay up to date with the latest news!

Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter

Once arrived, he climbed a fence, broke the window of the manor piano room and threw a Molotov cocktail inside, the police said, citing a video recorded by security cameras. He then broke inside and ignited the dining room before fleeing, according to the police account.

Balmer, who describes himself as a master mechanic certified on his Facebook page, remained in detention on Monday. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

He was to make a first appearance before the Dauphin County Tribunal Tribunal on Monday, but it was delayed after the state police said that he had taken it to the hospital for an unrecognized medical event not linked to his arrest or on Sunday attack.

In January 2023, Balmer was accused of three chiefs of assault for having pretended to hit his steps, 10 and 13 years old, and his wife, whom he also bitten during an altercation, according to a report by the police department of the Penbrook district. He pleaded not guilty in this case. A police officer who answered the incident wrote that Balmer had told him that he had “took a bottle full of pills to try to commit suicide”.

Political violence

In an article on March 2021 Facebook, Balmer expressed dissatisfaction with high gas prices. He showed a photo of himself with the legend “Biden owes me 2 large” and a legend who said: “I'm just saying, five dollars was gas money when Trump was president.”

Attempts at violence and assassination against politicians elected in the United States are rare, but not unknown.

During the race for last year's presidential elections, a man used a rifle to shoot President Donald Trump, injuring himself, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In 2017, a man shot several people during a training session in Virginia for an annual congress baseball match.

In 2011, Gabby Giffords, then a democrat representing Arizona in the House of Representatives, was shot in the head, leaving it with a debilitating brain lesion.

Shapiro, considered a potential candidate for the presidential appointment of his party in 2028, said at a press conference on Sunday that the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, spoke to him a few hours earlier and had promised “all the resources of the federal government” to investigate the attack.

The residence was burnt down a few hours after Shapiro published a photo of the table of the Seder of his family, which he described as a celebration of “slavery in freedom”.

“I refuse to be trapped by slavery that someone tries to put me by attacking us as they did last night,” he said on Sunday.

When asked if the attack could have been motivated by anti -Semitism, Shapiro said that he would recover from the conclusions of the federal authorities and the Pennsylvania district prosecutor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-850113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos