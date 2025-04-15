The president of El Salvador, Bukele, says that he will not return Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the United States





Washington President (AP), Donald Trumps, the best advisers and Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, said on Monday that they had no base for the little Central Nation to return a Maryland man who was expelled there last month. Bukele called the absurd idea even if the United States Supreme Court called on the administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcias.

Trump administration officials stressed that Greo Garcia, who was sent to a notorious gang prison in El Salvador, was a citizen of this country and that the United States has no say in his future. And Bukele, who was a vital partner for the Trump administration in his expulsion efforts, said of course that he would not see him on American ground.

The question is absurd. How can I get a terrorist smuggling in the United States? Bukele, sitting alongside Trump, told journalists in the oval office on Monday. I don't have the power to return it to the United States.

President Donald Trump, on the right, meets the president of El Salvadors Nayib Bukele at the United Nations General Assembly, on September 25, 2019, in New York. (AP photo / Evan Vucci, file)

President Donald Trump, on the right, meets the president of El Salvadors Nayib Bukele at the United Nations General Assembly, on September 25, 2019, in New York. (AP photo / Evan Vucci, file)

Learn more

If El Salvador wanted to return Abrego Garcia, the United States would facilitate it, which means providing an aircraft, said prosecutor General Pam Bondi.

But above all, he was illegally in our country, and he had been illegally in our country, she said. It's up to Salvador if they want to turn it over. It is not ours.

AP Audio: the president of El Salvador, Bukele, says that he will not release a man from Maryland in the United States

The AP Washington correspondent, Sagar Meghani, reports that President Trumps met the president of El Salvadors.

In a legal file Monday evening, Joseph Mazzara, the acting lawyer general of the Ministry of Internal Security, said that he did not have the power to extract from force Abrego Garcia d'El Salvador because he was under the interior of a foreign sovereign nation.

Mazarra also argued that Bergo Garcia is no longer eligible for the reservoir of the abduction because the United States has appointed MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization. Abergo Garcias' lawyers say that the government has provided no evidence that it was affiliated with MS-13 or any other gang.

The refusal of the two countries to authorize the return of Abrego Garcia, who had an order from the immigration court preventing his expulsion on fears of gang persecution, intensifies the battle on the future of residents of Maryland. He also played in the disputed court documents, with repeated refusals of the government to tell a judge what he plans to do, if necessary, to repatriate him.

The judge dealing with the case, Paula Xinis, now plans to grant a request from the man's legal team to force the government to explain why he should not be detained.

The fight against Abrego Garcia also underlines how critical Salvador was as a criticism of the fight for the mass deportation of American administrations.

How Bukele helps the repression of immigration

Since March, El Salvador has accepted more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants from the United States that Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes and placed them inside the country's maximum security gang prison from the country outside the capital, San Salvador. This prison is one of the wider efforts of Bukeles to suppress the powerful street gangs in the country, which put 84,000 people behind bars and made Bukele extremely popular at home.

While prisoners are kept away from a cell, American secretary for internal security, Kristi Noem, speaks during a visit to the Terroist Confainment Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

While prisoners are kept away from a cell, American secretary for internal security, Kristi Noem, speaks during a visit to the Terroist Confainment Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

Learn more

I just want to say hello to the inhabitants of El Salvador and say that they have a hell of president, said Trump, greeting Bukele, who wore a turtleneck with black simulation.

Bukele has entered into an agreement under which the United States will pay around $ 6 million for Salvador to imprison Venezuelan immigrants for a year.

But the Democrats have alarmed themselves on the treatment of Abrego Garcia and other migrants who can be wrongly detained in Salvador. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland pushed a meeting with Bukele while he was in Washington to discuss the potential return of Abrego Garcias, and the senator from New Hampshire Jeanne Shaheen, the best democrat of the Senate foreign relations committee, urged the administration to release Abrego Garcia and others without criminal delaces safety duration.

Without taking into account the rule of law, ignore the unanimous decisions of the Supreme Court and submit individuals to detention and expulsion without regular procedure makes us less safe as a country, said Shaheen.

Although other judges ruled against the Trump administration, this month, the Supreme Court paved the way for Trump to use the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, a law of the 18th century, to expel immigrants. The judges insisted that immigrants obtain an audience before being removed from its United States during the weekend, 10 other people who, according to the administration, are members of the MS-13 and Tren of Aragua gangs arrived in Salvador, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.

Trump wants to extend his expulsion plans

The president openly declared that he would also promote El Salvador by taking care of American citizens who committed violent crimes, a point of view he repeated on Monday.

We also have bad ones, and I am everything for that because we can do things with the president for less money and have great security, said Trump at the meeting. And we have a huge prison population. We do not know how much American citizens could be expelled elsewhere in the world.

Before the press entered the oval office, Trump said in a video published on social networks by Bukele that he wanted to send residents to be incarcerated in Salvador, and added that you have to build five other places, suggesting that Bukele has not enough prison capacities for all American citizens that Trump would like to send.

The High Court weighs and the administrative response

The Supreme Court called on Trump administration to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife Maryland, who was wrongly expelled to El Salvador, speaks during a press conference at Casas Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., April 4, 2025. (APP / Jose Luis Magana, file)

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife Maryland, who was wrongly expelled to El Salvador, speaks during a press conference at Casas Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., April 4, 2025. (APP / Jose Luis Magana, file)

Learn more

Trump said during the weekend that he would return Abrego Garcia to the United States if the high lessons said they would bring him back, saying that I had great respect for the Supreme Court. But the tone of the senior administration officials was strongly different on Monday,

It is a citizen of El Salvador, said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of the White House. It is therefore very arrogant, even for the American media, to suggest that we will even say to El Salvador how to manage their own citizens.

Bondi said that two judges of the immigration courts that come from the Ministry of Justice concluded that Greo Garcia was a member of MS-13. The allegation is based on a confidential affirmation in 2019 according to which Abrego Garcia was a member of a chapter in New York, where he never lived.

How Bukele is seen at home

While the repression of Bukeles against the gangs has popular support, the country has lived in the state of emergency which suspends fundamental rights for three years. He built the massive prison, located just outside San Salvador in the city of Tecoleca, to hold people accused of gang affiliation under his repression.

Part of its offer to receive the Venezuelans, the United States has also returned Salvadoral gang leaders. In February, his ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, said on a radio program that having gang leaders confronted with justice in Salvador was a matter of honor.

The populists who have managed to make their images through the media, Bukele and Trump are of different generations but display similar trends in the way they relate to the press, political opposition and justice systems in their respective countries.

President Donald Trump salutes the president of the Salvadors Nayib Bukele when he arrives at the western wing of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump salutes the president of the Salvadors Nayib Bukele when he arrives at the western wing of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Learn more

Bukele came to power in the middle of Trumps' first mandate and had a simple relationship with the American chief. Trump was most concerned about immigration and, under Bukele, the number of salvadoran in the direction of the American border has decreased.

Bukeles' relationship with the United States has become more complicated at the start of the Biden administration, which was openly critical of some of its undemocratic actions. Trump has also shown some irritation with Bukele in the past, accusing El Salvador of having lowered his crime rate by sending people to the United States

___

Alemm reported in San Salvador, El Salvador. The editors of the Associated Press Michael Kunzelman and Chris Megerian in Washington and Darlene Superville in West Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-white-house-el-salvador-kilmar-abrego-garcia-ad338d6b4558a6aba80e8290fd3eece9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos