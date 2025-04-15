Jokowi was continued for the authenticity of the secondary school diploma









Solo – The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was prosecuted with regard to the authenticity of his graduate of secondary studies. The trial was published by a Solo Muhammad Taufiq lawyer at the solo district court. Besides Jokowi, Taufiq also continued three other parties. Namely the solo City KPU, Sman 6 Solo and Universita Gadjah Mada (UGM). Reported by Detikjateng, Taufik was accompanied by his legal team to register his trial with the solo district court on Monday (14/14). Taufiq included a trial at the solo district court because Jokowi now lived solo and first plunged into the political arena as mayor of Solo. “From the team, we found a fact, Mr. Jokowi was a secondary school diploma, some said of the UGM page of Sman 6 (solo), that certainly did not do it. We found a friend of the diploma of Pak Jokowi and not San 6, at the time, but SMPP, namely the construction community of Taufiq, the SMPP (4/14/2025). ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to continue with content Taufiq continued, the KPU of the Solo city was continued because the KPU had to verify the data, not just a photocopy of a legalized diploma. Then, Sman 6 Solo was continued because it was not created in 1986, so that this year graduates should have a SMPP diploma. He also argued that the diploma should not be archived by the school. Because a diploma is proof that someone has been educated. Usually, the diploma will be stored by the person concerned itself, not an educational institution. “UGM does a naivety, from elementary school-junior to obtain a college, the diploma is proof that someone was at school, in college and at its end. “The question is whether the data we have, that the secondary school diploma is not right. Perhaps the engineer is not settled? Certainly not right,” he added. In addition, public relations in solo PN Bambang Ariyanto have confirmed the trial. The solo district court checked the trial and showed the jury. “Received today April 14, 2025. The panel of judges appointed in pursuit was Putu Gede Hariadi as president of the judges jury, Sutikna, and Wahyuni ​​Prasetyaningsh as member judges. Previously, Jokowi was affected by a false diploma for his undergraduate studies at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. On the accusation, Jokowi said he would take legal measures. “Yes (legal steps) are considered to be examined more deeply by lawyers because it was transmitted by the rector of the UGM, finally the dean of the Faculty of Forestry is clear,” Jokowi told Solo on Friday (11/4/2025). Jokowi stressed that the authenticity of the diploma had been confirmed by UHM. He also asked the parties who accused of proving the argument that his diploma was false. “The most important thing is to know who has argued that it should prove, who accuses him who must prove. This is still being studied by lawyers,” he concluded. (of/of)

