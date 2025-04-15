Trump emits messages from Holy Week: he is resurrected!





By Tyler Arnold

Washington, DC Newsroom, April 14, 2025/15:02 PM

President Donald Trump published two messages on Sunday of the branches by recognizing the importance of Holy Week leading to Easter and renewed his calls to protect religious freedom in public policy.

In an article on the social media platform Truth Social and in a presidential message of the White House, Trump wished Christians a happy Easter and discussed the importance of the celebration of Christians and the Nation.

Christians around the world remember the crucifixion of the gods only generated son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate his glorious resurrection and proclaiming, as Christians have done for almost 2000 years, it is lifted! Trump declared in an article on April 13 on Truth Social.

Through the pain and the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, we saw love and devotion without limits to all humanity and, at this moment of its resurrection, history was changed forever with the promise of eternal life, the president said in the post.

Trump, who describes himself as a non-confessional Christian, wanted other Christians to be happy and very blessed holidays and qualified the United States as believers, adding: we need God, we want God and, with his help, we will make our nation stronger, safer, greater, more prosperous and more united than ever.

The president also published a declaration by the White House in which he said: [First Lady] Melania and I join prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ the living son of God who conquered death, released us from sin and unlocked the doors of heaven for all humanity.

Trump said Holy Week is a period of reflection for Christians to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and prepare their hearts, their minds and souls for his miraculous resurrection of the dead.

During this sacred week, we recognize that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross, said Trump.

In his last hours on earth, Christ voluntarily endured atrocious pain, torture and execution on the cross of a deep and lasting love for all its creation, he added. By its suffering, we have redemption. By his death, we are forgiven for our sins. By its resurrection, we have the hope of eternal life. On the morning of Easter, the stone is rolled, the grave is empty and the light prevails over the darkness indicating that death does not have the last word.

The president has also urged prayers for a sampling of the Holy Spirit on our beloved nation and that the United States will remain a lighthouse of faith, hope and freedom for the whole world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty and goodness of the eternal kingdom in heaven.

Renew the commitment to religious freedom

In his message published by the White House, Trump also underlined his support for religious freedom in public policy.

This holy week, my administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, our soldiers, our workplaces, our hospitals and our government rooms, said the president. We will never be in the safeguarding of the right to religious freedom, to maintain the dignity of life and to protect God in our public place.

In February, Trump signed a decree to create a working group to eradicate anti-Christian biases within the federal government. The working group examines policies within the United States Ministry of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other federal departments and agencies to identify illegal anti-Christian policies.

Trump also reversed the executive policies of the former administration of President Joe Bidens who sought to impose anti-discrimination rules of gender identity on Catholic entities, which the bishops of the nations had warned them inadmissible to public contracts.

However, the bishops argued with the administration on its reductions in migrant programs and refugees and foreign aid contracts, which supported non -governmental Catholic organizations at national level and abroad. Bishops are currently involved in a trial against the Trump administration on some of the financing cuts.

(The story continues below)

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Tyler Arnold is a journalist for the staff of the Catholic press agency, based at the EWTN News Washington office. He previously worked on the Place Center and was published in a variety of points of sale, in particular the Associated Press, the National Review, the American Conservative and the Federalist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/263363/trump-issues-holy-week-messages-he-is-risen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos