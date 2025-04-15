



The Trump administration took measures on Monday which seem likely to result in new prices on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, adding to the levies that President Trump has become important on a global scale.

The federal opinions posted online on Monday afternoon said that the administration had launched surveys on national security on imports of flea and pharmaceutical products. Trump suggested that these surveys could cause prices.

Investigations will also cover the machines used to make semiconductors, products containing shavings and pharmaceutical ingredients.

In a statement confirming this decision, Kush Desai, spokesperson for the White House, said that the president has long been clear on the importance of reviving the manufacturing which is essential to the national and economic security of our countries.

The new semiconductor and pharmaceutical prices would be issued under article 232 of the 1962 law on the expansion of trade, which allows the president to impose prices to protect US national security.

Earlier in the day, Trump hinted that he would soon impose new prices on semiconductors and pharmaceutical products, while he was trying to consolidate more domestic production.

The higher the price, the faster they enter, Trump told journalists during an appearance in the White House, citing import taxes which he imposed on steel, aluminum and cars.

Semiconductors are used to supply electronics, cars, toys and other goods. The United States depends strongly on tokens imported from Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia, a dependence that Democrats and Republicans have described as a major risk to national security.

As for pharmaceutical products, Trump argued that too many vital drugs had been imported. We no longer do our own drugs, he said.

Some drugs are produced at least in part in the United States, although China, Ireland and India are important sources of certain types of pharmaceutical products.

Trump also pointed out on Monday that he could offer certain companies a relief of his prices, as he has done for electronic imports in recent days, a break in his insistence that has not been spared entire industries.

The president said that he was considering something to help some of the car manufacturers, where they were made to parts that have been made in Canada, Mexico and other places. He added, and they need a little time because they have to do them here. The actions of General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis jumped after his comments.

IM a very flexible person. I do not change my mind, but I am flexible, said Trump on Monday when he was asked about possible exemptions. He added that he had spoken to the director general of apples, Tim Cook, and helped him recently.

The president announced significant changes during last week to his sales program, which disrupted the markets and frightened the companies he is trying to persuade to invest in the United States.

Trump announced a program of global and reciprocal prices on April 2, including high samples from countries that make many electronic devices, such as Vietnam. But after the bond market disorders, he interrupted these global prices for 90 days so that his government can carry out commercial negotiations with other countries.

These import taxes were in addition to other prices that Mr. Trump has placed on a variety of sectors and countries, including a tariff of 10% on all American imports; A 25% price on steel, aluminum and cars; And a 25% price on many goods from Canada and Mexico. In total, the movements increased American prices at levels that we do not see in more than a century.

In the middle of a sputum with China, Trump raised prices on Chinese imports last week at an enticing minimum of 145%, before exempting smartphones, laptops, televisions and other electronics on Friday. These goods represent approximately a quarter of American imports from China.

The administration argued that this decision was simply a clarification, claiming that these electronics would be included in the framework of the national security survey on flea.

But the leaders and analysts of the industry wondered if the real administrations could have been to avoid a reaction linked to a strong increase in prices for many consumer electronics or to help technological companies, such as Apple, which have contacted the White House in recent days to say that the prices would not hurt them.

Trump has already used the legal authority under article 232 to issue imported steel prices, aluminum and cars. The administration also uses authority to conduct surveys on imports of wood and copper.

The opinions said on Monday that the administration had started its investigations on imports of pharmaceutical and semiconductors on April 1. Neither the White House nor the President previously declared that the process had officially started.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the White House, told journalists on Monday that flea prices were necessary for national security.

The example that I like to use is that if you have a barrel but you get the cannon dumplings from an opponent, then if there should be a kind of action, you might lack cannonballs, he said. And you can therefore put a price on the cannon balls.

Trump argued that flea prices will force companies to move their factories in the United States.

Some technological companies have responded to presidents' requests to build more in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the largest world flea manufacturer, announced in the White House in March that it would spend $ 100 billion in the United States over the next four years to extend its production capacity.

Apple has announced that it would spend $ 500 billion in the United States over the next four years to extend facilities across the country.

NVIDIA, the flea manufacturer on Monday, announced that it would produce supercomputer for artificial intelligence entirely manufactured in the United States. Over the next four years, the company said, it will produce up to $ 500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States in partnership with TSMC and other companies.

IA world infrastructure engines are built in the United States for the first time, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

The White House exploded the news in an announcement that credited the president.

This is the Trump effect in action, according to the press release, adding, on these industries is good for the American worker, good for the American economy and good for American national security and the best is to come.

But some criticisms have wondered how many prices will really help strengthen the American industry, since the Trump administration also threatens to withdraw the grants granted to the chip factories by the Biden administration. And foreign governments such as China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan all subsidize the manufacture of semiconductors with tools such as subsidies and tax alternatives.

Globally, 105 new flea factories, or Fab, should be published online until 2028, according to data compiled by SEMI, an association of world semiconductor suppliers. Fifteen of them are planned for the United States, while the scrolls are in Asia.

Trump criticized the Act chips, a $ 50 billion program established under the Biden administration and aimed to offer incentives for the manufacture of flea market in the United States. He described the subsidies to waste money and insisted that the rates alone are sufficient to encourage the production of domestic fleas.

Jimmy Goodrich, main advisor to the RAND Corporation for Technology Analysis, said that prices could be effective if used intelligently, as part of a wider strategy to revitalize the manufacture of American fleas which includes domestic manufacturing and preferential tax credits, as well as intelligent means of limiting the tsunami to come from the reception of Chinese chip.

However, he added, the United States only represents about a quarter of all world demand from goods with fleas, therefore working with allied nations is essential.

Administration officials suggested that flea prices could be applied to semiconductors that enter the United States in other devices. Most fleas are not directly imported, they are assembled in electronics, toys and car parts in Asia or Mexico before being shipped to the United States.

The United States does not have a system to apply prices to fleas enclosed in other products, but the office of the US trade representative began to examine this issue during the Biden administration. Flea industry leaders say that such a system would be difficult to establish, but possible.

Rebecca Robbins contributed Seattle's reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/14/business/economy/trump-semiconductor-tariffs-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos