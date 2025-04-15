Trump says he is preparing for the War '' with China as he takes an enormous angry betting on Xi Jinping

President Donald Trumphas has given a new disturbing justification for his price increases, saying that more products must be manufactured in the United States, so he is prepared in the event of a “war”.

Trump sparked a recession with his repression against foreign imports which is part of a campaign to accelerate national manufacturing and have more goods made in America.

In his last explanation of the pricing policy, he suggested that it was necessary to face any future war. Trump made the comments on Air Force One Sunday while speaking of possible pharmaceutical rates.

He said: “We are going to have our drugs made in the United States so that in the event of war, in the event of anything, we do not count on China and various other countries, which is not a good idea.”

While Trump left the possibility of more prices to come, Chinese President Xi Jinpinghad his own warning words when he made a statement in Vietnam during a tour in Southeast Asia.

“There are no winners in a trade war or a pricing war,” Xi wrote in an editorial published jointly in the official Vietnamese and Chinese media.

“Our two countries should resolutely protect the multilateral trade system, industrial chains and stable global supply and the open and cooperative international environment.”

He added: “The trade war and the tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will lead anywhere.

President Donald Trump spoke to journalists on Air Force One Sunday evening

XI makes the trip to accelerate alliances and finds solutions for the trade war with Trump. After Vietnam, the Chinese president should go to Malaysia and Cambodia.

China was the first target for the White House.

Trump has put a 90 -day break on many of his reciprocal prices outside everything, but left an import tax of 145% on goods from China.

In response, Pékings has suspended the exports of certain minerals and rare earth magnets which are crucial for the world car industries, semiconductors and aerospace.

This decision could have an impact on American factories across the country, especially in the automotive industry. Many minerals make up the engine components of a vehicle.

Trump’s biggest economic advisor said China’s action was “worrying”.

“They are concern. And we are thinking of all the options right now, '' said Kevin Hassett outside the White House.

“Rare earths are part of many of the economy. It is a bit of added value to the American economy, but a crucial part of added value.

He said the administration helped small businesses that were on the supplies in China to find alternative resources.

Managers include “their concerns and reflect on the best way to resolve them, including by finding other suppliers who are not on the current list on which China is,” he said.

Until 2023, China produced 99% of the global supply of rare land metals.

China also produces 90% of almost 200,000 tonnes in the world per year of rare land magnets, which are much more powerful than conventional iron magnets.

“The White House is concerned about China. Period, noted Hassett.

And there may be more prices to come.

Trump said on Sunday that semiconductor prices “will take place in the very close future”, but expressed “flexibility” concerning prices on products such as iphones and tablets.

“The prices will be in place in the not too distant future,” he said.

The American markets opened a little more Monday above the news than smartphones, computers, memory fleas and several other product categories will be exempt from prices.

Trump, however, warned that they could still be targeted, even if he said he would be “flexible” on this.

“It will be announced very soon, and we will discuss it, but we will also talk to businesses. You know, you must show a certain flexibility. No one should be so rigid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on tour in Southeast Asia

Door frames are seen inside the installation of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery, Alabama,

Meanwhile, there is an increasing concern in American companies about the volatility that the tariff war causes on the world's stock markets.

The majority of the main leaders of American companies fear that the country could soon enter a recession, revealed a new survey.

In a survey of more than 300 CEOs carried out in April, 62% said they saw a recession or another economic slowdown in the next six months, According to Managing DirectorAn industrial group that manages the investigation. This is up 48% that said the same thing in March.

“Right now, we are at a decision point and very close to a recession,” said Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates on Sunday, one of the world's greatest hedge funds, told NBC Meet the Press.

“And I worry about something worse than a recession if it is not well managed.”