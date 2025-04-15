Trump urges FCC to punish 60 minutes on reports on Greenland and Ukraine





CNN –

President Donald Trump has hope for his federal communications committee: that the agency will be punished for having released 60 minutes of reports that he does not like.

Apparently angry by the television of Sunday evening 60 minutes, Trump wrote on Truth Social on his current legal battle with CBS and his parent company, Paramount Global, which awaits the approval of the FCC to merge with Skydance Media.

Trump checked the man he promoted to preside over the FCC, Brendan Carr, which he described as very respected. He said we hope Carr will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their illegal and illegal behavior.

There is no evidence of illegal behavior by CBS.

And there is relatively little that Carr can do to impose a punishment, although the delay FCCS to approve the merger of Paramount has already created uncertainty to the company.

Sunday Nights Post is the latest example of Trump encouraging his people appointed to apply government pressure against his criticism. In recent months, Carr has displayed its Maga references and has launched FCC surveys on several media that Trump has ridiculed, notably ABC and NBC. Carr was photographed last week with a golden pin with a Trumps head figure.

Carr did not respond to the request for CNNS comments on the Trumps Truth social position.

Sunday evening, he represented 60 minutes, the most watched magazine in the country, in similar terms, writing, they are not a news program, but a dishonest political agent simply disguised as news and must be responsible for what they have done and do.

He also wrote that CBS should lose their license after the network has released two floors on Sunday – one on Ukraine and another on Greenland. The CBS network is not authorized by the FCC, but the local stations belonging to CBS are. During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly said that the networks he did not like should be stripped of their licenses.

He repeated the call twice since his entry into office, and CBS was the target twice.

Trump has been both a spectator and a 60 -minute critic for years. He refused the programs of the traditional pre -electoral interview request last fall, and when his opponent Kamala Harris went forward and appeared on 60, he saw an opportunity.

Trump and his media allies castigated 60 minutes to broadcast part of Harriss answers to one day and the other part of his answer another day.

CBS said he had simply published his response for time, in accordance with television new standards, but Trump reflected controversy as a conspiracy, alleging that the network was collusion to help Harris win the elections.

Trump brought legal action in Texas accusing CBS of having violated the law on trade practices of states, a law on consumer protection. It looked more like a political stroke than a legitimate case, and many lawyers for the first amendment said that the prosecution was frivolous.

But after Trump won the elections, some primordial officials began to try to settle the case, on the intense objections of 60 minutes of journalists.

Even after CBS has given the raw transcription and the maintenance recordings, which proved that he was engaged in the normal edition, Carr kept the investigation opened and invited the public to comment.

Rules could look like Trump gain in exchange for the approval of the merger, but the New York Times recently reported that some in Paramount thought that its wider business interests are not served by the fight against an prolonged legal battle with a revengeful president.

To date, no regulations have materialized and CBS continues to fight Trump in court.

60 minutes, on the other hand, remained faithful to its mission, producing interviews and surveys on Sunday evening. The program presented stories on the impacts of Trumps policies almost every week, as Trump precisely, although anger noted on Truth Social. He said the segments had been derogatory and defamatory.

Politicologist Brendan Nyhan, co-founder of Bright Line Watch, who monitors threats to American democracy, translated Trumps Truth Social Post in this way: the president openly calls for his loyalist appearance to the FCC to use the power of the state to punish the media for critical coverage.

CBS journalists have certainly felt the constant pressure. While accepting a prize for the first amendment during an industry ceremony last month, the 60 -minute correspondent Lesley Stahl said that she was particularly honored to receive the prize at a time when our precious first amendment felt vulnerable and when my precious 60 minutes are blurred for our life.

I'm so proud, said Stahl that 60 minutes get up and fights for what is right.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/14/media/trump-fcc-60-minutes-cbs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos