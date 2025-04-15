The Trump administration refuses to help Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia





Welcome to disconnection: today, I focus on a confrontation between the administration and the courts on an unjustified expulsion, a critical test of the legal capacity of the branches to verify that Donald Trumps Power.

What is the last? Lawyers from the Ministry of Justice told a federal judge on Sunday that they were not required to bring back a man who had been wrongly sent to Salvador. And during a visit to the White House today, the president of El Salvadors clearly indicated that he does not return the man either.

What does the administration say? Lawyers from the Ministry of Justice said that the Supreme Court's ordinance to facilitate the release of Abrego Garcias meant that the elimination of domestic obstacles on its return, arguing that the courts do not have the power to demand that the administration work with El Salvador on this subject.

They largely count on two lines in the decision of the Supreme Court: the decision indicated that it was not clear that the lower court could order the administration to make a liberation from Abrego Garcias, and that the lower court should clarify this order with the respect of the deference of the executive power in the conduct of foreign affairs.

Okay, is it therefore the judicial crisis that we were warned? The administration says that it complies with the Supreme Court, even if the measures they take, by the admission of Bukeles, will not have led to the release of Abrego Garcias.

But if the judicial power will serve as control over Trumps' power, its decisions must have the power to significantly modify the behavior of administrations when judges say that it breaks the law. Here it does not happen.

And with that, it's time to disconnect

I really enjoyed this Atlantic piece (you can hit a payment wall) on how to defend yourself against gas lighting. (I felt fit today!) If it is not for you, I want to start the right podcast Vox Robot on artificial intelligence. It really helped me understand a subject that I wanted to understand but I found it really intimidating. Thank you very much for reading and seeing you here tomorrow.

