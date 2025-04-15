Xi Jinping urges Vietnam to oppose

The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, urged Vietnam to work with Beijing to oppose unilateral intimidation, in a barely veiled criticism of Donald Trumps taxation of high prices to the business partners.
XI made these remarks at a meeting with the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Lam in Hanoi, the Chinese state agency Xinhua reported on Monday.
XI visits Southeast Asia this week, its first tour abroad of the year, aimed at reassuring business partners and strengthening links with countries dependent on exports shaken by radical rates.
The Chinese mega market is still open to Vietnam, said Xi, adding that Beijing will support Vietnam as always in the taking of a socialist path that is suitable for its national conditions and note the camaraderie of countries more the brotherhood.
Washington has targeted China and Vietnam two of its largest business partners with some of its highest rate rates, with Beijing confronted with a levy up to 145% and Vietnam 46%, although the latter received a 90 -day suspension.
XI told LAM, who had taken the first position of Vietnams last year, that countries should strengthen strategic determination, jointly opposing unilateralism and intimidation practices, according to Xinhua.
He added that they should work together to maintain the global free trade system and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, while strengthening strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security.
China and Vietnam signed 45 cooperation agreements during the visit of XIS, including one on the development of railways, according to the Vietnamese state media.
Trump reacted to the meeting between China and Vietnam saying that countries were trying to understand, how to screw the United States? He added: I don't blame China. I don't blame Vietnam.
The American president attacked the EU, which imposed and then suspended the reprisals against American steel and aluminum, claiming that the block was formed in order to screw the United States.
Trump clearly indicated that he expects foreign leaders to capit his pricing campaign and offer the United States agreements to resolve the trade wars he launched against dozens of countries.
While Vietnam has made openings in Washington, Beijing clearly indicated that it will not give in to what it considers as intimidation tactics.
Critics of Trump's approach warned that the pressure on the nations of Southeast Asia, that the United States had tried to shoot its diplomatic orbit, risked producing the opposite result by pushing them closer to Beijing.
In addition to Vietnam, XI will visit Malaysia and Cambodia this week.
Countries such as Cambodia, Bangladesh and Vietnam, which make low-cost goods, have been slapped with some of the highest rate rates due to their trade deficits with the United States. The Trump administration has also accused countries in Southeast Asia of serving as a conduit to Chinese companies seeking to avoid American prices.
The governments of Southeast Asia had already warned against the growth of a trade war between the United States and China, because their economies strongly depend on trade with the two superpowers.
Earlier in the week, XI warned that the trade war would produce no winner and that countries should hold the multilateral trading system.