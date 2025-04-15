



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free Your guide on what the US elections of 2024 mean for Washington and Le Monde

The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, urged Vietnam to work with Beijing to oppose unilateral intimidation, in a barely veiled criticism of Donald Trumps taxation of high prices to the business partners. XI made these remarks at a meeting with the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Lam in Hanoi, the Chinese state agency Xinhua reported on Monday. XI visits Southeast Asia this week, its first tour abroad of the year, aimed at reassuring business partners and strengthening links with countries dependent on exports shaken by radical rates. The Chinese mega market is still open to Vietnam, said Xi, adding that Beijing will support Vietnam as always in the taking of a socialist path that is suitable for its national conditions and note the camaraderie of countries more the brotherhood. Washington has targeted China and Vietnam two of its largest business partners with some of its highest rate rates, with Beijing confronted with a levy up to 145% and Vietnam 46%, although the latter received a 90 -day suspension. XI told LAM, who had taken the first position of Vietnams last year, that countries should strengthen strategic determination, jointly opposing unilateralism and intimidation practices, according to Xinhua. He added that they should work together to maintain the global free trade system and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, while strengthening strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security. China and Vietnam signed 45 cooperation agreements during the visit of XIS, including one on the development of railways, according to the Vietnamese state media. Trump reacted to the meeting between China and Vietnam saying that countries were trying to understand, how to screw the United States? He added: I don't blame China. I don't blame Vietnam. The American president attacked the EU, which imposed and then suspended the reprisals against American steel and aluminum, claiming that the block was formed in order to screw the United States. Trump clearly indicated that he expects foreign leaders to capit his pricing campaign and offer the United States agreements to resolve the trade wars he launched against dozens of countries. While Vietnam has made openings in Washington, Beijing clearly indicated that it will not give in to what it considers as intimidation tactics. Critics of Trump's approach warned that the pressure on the nations of Southeast Asia, that the United States had tried to shoot its diplomatic orbit, risked producing the opposite result by pushing them closer to Beijing. In addition to Vietnam, XI will visit Malaysia and Cambodia this week. Recommended Countries such as Cambodia, Bangladesh and Vietnam, which make low-cost goods, have been slapped with some of the highest rate rates due to their trade deficits with the United States. The Trump administration has also accused countries in Southeast Asia of serving as a conduit to Chinese companies seeking to avoid American prices. The governments of Southeast Asia had already warned against the growth of a trade war between the United States and China, because their economies strongly depend on trade with the two superpowers. Earlier in the week, XI warned that the trade war would produce no winner and that countries should hold the multilateral trading system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5e992b62-71f9-48cf-aff9-543607926c42 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos