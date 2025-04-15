Governor Khofifah Sowan Joko Widodo for Halal Bi Halal and United States discussion vs vs China





Surakarta (Wartatransparans.com) – Java Governor Oriental Khofifah Indar Parawansa Sowan Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of the 7th Indonesian president, at the residence of Jalan Kutai Utara N ° 1, village of Sumber, Banjarsari district, Surakarta, Central Java, Tuesday 4/15/2025). The goal, for friendship and bi halal halal. Khofifah was received exactly at 10:00 WIB. Khofifah is not alone. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the PP Muslimat Naked was accompanied by the regional police inspector of the Java East Java of the Nanang Avianto police and Brawijaya against the Motor Military Commander. Gen. Gen. Rudy Saladin. “We thank you because Mr. Jokowi received our Sowan as well as friendship and Bi halal bi halal. In addition, we were accepted today with the military commander, the Kapolda also today. So, connects the time,” said Khofifah. During the meeting, a number of strategic questions were also discussed in discussions with Jokowi. Including what is discussed is the question of the trade war between the United States (United States) and China, which heats up again after the implementation of 32% tariffs by US President Donald Trump. “He updated how really the impact of the business war economy between the American and Chinese tariff war has occurred around the world. Of course, we, in East Java, have taken various measures in anticipation,” he explained. To Mr. Jokowi, Khofifah said: East Java has taken various concrete measures by communicating personally with business owners and inviting discussions on entrepreneurs and owners who are members of the East Java Apindo network. “The company with the number of employees above 4 thousand people whom we invited to Grahadi. Alhamdulillah, they all agreed that the first principle should not be layoffs. However, if there is a reduction in production, it can be reduced hours of work or a maximum reduction in working days. Do not be installation,” he said. In addition to triggering anticipation and presenting concrete measures in the midst of turbulent world economic conditions, Khofifah added the importance of synergy with the ranks of Forkopimda Plus so as not to cause concern and anger for the community. “Walking together becomes an important part of the reference to people's lives so that they are strengthening the optimism, performance and synergy of all the elements,” he concluded. Khofifah stressed, in the midst of current conditions, it is very important to create a conducive atmosphere and does not cause concerns in the community while continuing to work hard and to mitigate. And the joint cohesion of Forkopimda is very important to build optimism and joint performance of all the elements of the company. Alhamdulillah at East Java, all the ranks of Forkopimda Plus are compact and a synergy which, we hope, will be able to strengthen optimism with the community, he concluded.

