In 1969, a young Xi Jinping was sent to Liangjiahe, a small village located in the Shaanxi province, as part of the Down to the Countryside movement. He was 15 years old.

This initiative has moved urban young people to rural areas to learn rural people. XI lived in a cave refuge and joined the villagers to do difficult agricultural work, experiencing the difficulties of rural life in the first hand. He witnessed severe poverty and hunger, which left him a lasting impression.

XI became the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the political party in power in 2012. He was elected president of the People's Republic of China in 2013.

Since he has assumed his duties, XI has managed transformative changes across China. Its leadership focused on the survey of systemic challenges, the promotion of national unity and the positioning of China as a world leader. From the eradication of poverty to the fight against corruption and the conduct of economic innovation, XIS policies have left an indelible mark on the nations.

Difficult fight against transplant

One of the most determining XIS initiatives is its aggressive anti-corruption conduct. After taking office, he said corruption could kill the party and the country. He launched a scanning campaign under the Central Commission for the Inspectorate of the Discipline (CCDI). Unlike previous efforts, this campaign has targeted the two tigers (senior officials) and flies (local bureaucrats), dismantled rooted power and corruption networks.

High -level affairs, such as the condemnation of the former member of Politburo, Zhou Yongkang, and the purge of military officials like Xu Caihou, sent a strong message on XIS's commitment to eliminate corruption at all levels.

By 2023, more than four million civil servants had been disciplined, restoring public confidence in the PCC and strengthening party discipline.

Moderately prosperous company

XI had a vision of building a moderately prosperous society (Xiaokang). Realizing that rural poverty could threaten national stability, it has targeted poverty reduction. The effort withdrew nearly 99 million rural poverty residents, with 832 poor counties and 128,000 poor villages withdrawn from the poverty list. China has achieved the objective of reducing the poverty of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda 10 years in advance.

This achievement, celebrated as a miracle of the World Bank, has involved tailor -made strategies such as infrastructure development, education subsidies and electronic commerce initiatives to link farmers to markets.

Balance growth

XI inherited an economy with the slowdown in growth, industrial overcapacity and environmental deterioration. He has deployed policies such as Made in China 2025 to transform China into a world leader in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and renewable energies.

To stabilize the economy, the XIS government has repressed risky financial practices, limits the ghost bank and the deleveraging of business debt.

Meanwhile, the Belt and Road initiative, launched in 2013, widened the economic influence of Chinas by connecting Asia, Africa and Europe through infrastructure projects.

Despite the pandemic disturbances, the GDP of Chinas increased by 8.1% in 2021, a testimony of the XIS emphasizes resilience and autonomy.

The Chinese dream

The XIS concept of Chinese dream sought to unify the nation under a shared vision of rejuvenation. This ideology mixes nationalism, cultural pride and socialist values, emphasizing the return of China to global prominence.

Chinese dream is deeply linked to XIS wider policies, such as poverty reduction, economic reform and environmental sustainability. He reflects his vision of a modern, powerful and harmonious China.

A beautiful porcelain

Addressing the China's environmental crisis, XI is committed to building an ecological civilization. His government has committed to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach the neutrality of carbon by 2060, investing massively in solar, wind and electric technologies. The Blue Sky Protection campaign has reduced air pollution in major cities.

XI believes that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and want to align environmental protection with economic and social objectives. It is a cornerstone of its broader vision of a modern and prosperous China.

Real estate regulations

To combat the affordability of housing and financial risks, the XIS administration has introduced measures to limit speculation on the real estate market, including loan limits for property developers.

Society without cash

China has revolutionized its electronic payment system, becoming a world leader in digital payments. More than 80% of daily transactions are now carried out via mobile platforms, which makes money and even almost obsolete traditional credit cards. Digital payments are not used only for purchases, but for many other aspects of life, such as paying public services, transport, health care and even charity.

