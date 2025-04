Discovery increases among the defenders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf following the American delegations of three members not to meet the former prisoned Prime Minister.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) express a great disappointment after a recent meeting between the chief of staff of the Asim Munnir army and an American delegation led by the member of the Congress Jack Bergman.

Many PTI sympathizers went to social networks to express their frustration at the decision of delegations not to meet the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in Adiala prison.

Inter-service public relations (ISPR) indicated that the American delegation, which included members of the Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson congress, discussed a variety of questions of mutual interest with General Murnir.

The criticism increased among the supporters of the PTI, who underlined the failure of the delegation to engage with Imran Khan. User Muhammad Siddiqui directed his comments on Jack Bergman on X (formerly Twitter), declaring, Mr. Bergman, you have committed to doing everything possible to obtain the release of former Imran Khan Prime Minister of illegal detention. What happened to your promise?

Another user, Ahmed Hassan, stressed that understanding the real situation would require meetings with Imran Khan and his sister, Aleema Khan.

In a previous interview with journalist Moeed Pirzada, Jack Bergman said that a meeting with Imran Khan would be a positive step and would express a commitment to facilitate such a meeting.

However, he said that this current visit mainly represented the Caucus rather than an official position of the US government or the Trump administration.

Several social media accounts aligned by the PTI have encouraged users to contact members of the Jack Bergman delegation, Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson by e-mail to express their concerns.

Learn more

The members of the US Congress meet Coas, signs computer training

The members of the US Congress wrote a letter to Antony Blinken on Khans' imprisonment, says PTI

American legislators congratulate the efforts to combat Pakistan terrorism, discuss commercial cooperation

Journalist Shaheen Sehbai raised important questions concerning the objectives of the visit of members of the US Congress, speculating if they only sought the point of view of the military or aimed at a more balanced discussion.

Analyst Muzammil Suhrawardi commented sarcastically, Ptis lobbying efforts, noting, all lobbying efforts have failed.

Previously, these members of the Congress had shown support for the release of Imran Khans and the restoration of democracy, which led the PTI supporters to expect that the visit of the delegations would continue this advocacy.

However, the choice to meet the chief of the army instead of Imran Khan left a lot to feel disenchanted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aaj.tv/news/330411779/us-delegation-fails-to-meet-imran-khan-after-army-chief-meeting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos