Did Donald Trump increase the minimum federal salary? Here is the truth





Rumors swirl online according to which Donald Trump has signed an executive decree increasing the federal minimum wage to $ 25 an hour. The complaint exploded on social networks in early April 2025, in particular on Tiktok and Facebook, where videos imitating reports have shown that Trump's signature documents in the oval office, spranged with stock images and a voice offering, Trump has approved the highest increase in the minimum wage in American history. In the eighth April 2025, no American worker will be authorized to earn less than $ 25 per hour.

Donald Trump signed four orders on April 8, 2025; None tackled the minimum wage, which has remained $ 7.25 since 2009. Drunk videos circulated online on the increase in manufactured wages. Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein (Reuters)

It seems dramatic, right? But it is entirely false.

Read also | Donald Trump freezes $ 2.2 billion in subsidies at Harvard University on campus activism

While Trump signed four decrees on April 8, 2025, none of them had nothing to do with the minimum wage. In fact, on March 14, 2025, he signed an order entitled Additional Automas of Decrees and harmful actions '', which returned several Biden era police, including the rule which set a minimum wage of $ 15 for federal entrepreneurs.

This decline had been justified to support workers' well-being by improving health, morale and efforts, and the reduction of absenteeism and turnover.

Viral videos falsely say that Trump has increased the minimum wage to $ 25

Viral videos were not worried. And these units were unique. The same accounts have shared clips also false saying that Trump has signed a decree for a 32 -hour work week, which is not true either.

What could be more, Trumps Inner Circle's statements confirm that the administration does not have the real intention of lifting the federal minimum wage, which has remained $ 7.25 since 2009. The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated categorically during his confirmation hearing in January 2025 that he did not support an increase.

Read also | JD Vance drops the trophy of the Ohio State University Football Championship in the face of White Hometrump says everything | Video

JD Vance avoids commenting on the debate on the minimum wage

Vice-President JD Vance commented vaguely during a speech in March, saying, now, one of the debates you hear about the minimum wage, for example, is that the increase in companies of force of the minimum wage to automate … I will not comment that here.

On April 8, progressive legislators Bernie Sanders and Bobby Scott presented a bill to bring the salary to $ 17 gradually. But with a Senate under republican control, his chances are slim.

In the end, there is no federal minimum wage order of $ 25. The complaint is a well -designed hoax.

