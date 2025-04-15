UGM ensures that Jokowi graduated on November 5, 1985, here are 5 facts of clarification of the diploma





UGM held a press conference. Documentation / Special

Jakarta: The controversy concerning the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo is back under public projectors. A certain number of figures from the Ulama and activists 'defenders' team (TPUA) came to the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) to request a direct explanation linked to the history of education of Jokowi, called a graduate of the Faculty of the UGM. UGM responded by providing open clarifications. The deputy chancellor of the UGM, Professor Wening Udasmoro, stressed that Joko Widodo was indeed listed as a student and had been declared a graduate of the Faculty of Forestry on November 5, 1985. This clarification was delivered directly after the meeting between the representatives of the UGM and three TPUA figures, namely Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauziyah, which also asked a certain number of questions related to the authenticity of the presidential academic document. Here are five main points of the official UGM declaration: 1. Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry on November 5, 1985 Wening said Jokowi was a UGM student who had completed the entire academic process and was declared to be adopted according to official archives. “Joko Widodo obtained his diploma on November 5, 1985, in accordance with the files of the Faculty Faculty Document,” said Wening on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Read also: UGM Mention has complete proof of the education of Jokowi 2. UGM maintains neutrality, not defending anyone Wening stressed that the position of the UGM was to provide an explanation based on documents belonging to the campus, and not to defend part. “It is not a question of defending who, not. But that we, in this position, was to explain as an institution that has documents,” said Wening. 3. Academic evidence is indicated in full UGM revealed that Jokowi's academic documents had been shown, ranging from STRB diplomas to high school, thesis exam documents, to the original thesis of Jokowi. “We have a copy of the diploma from the Strb diploma at the school, then other documents, including the verbal process during the thesis exam, and we also brought his thesis,” said Wening. 4. UGM is ready to testify if the court is asked The campus opens to assist as a witness and show academic documents if there is a legal process that takes place. “Later, we will invite if there is a legal process or anything, UGM is ready for example as a witness, we are ready,” said Wening. 5. The original diploma is held by President Jokowi The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, explained that the campus held only a copy of the diploma, while the original document was in the hands of Jokowi. “Where is the original diploma? The original diploma is in Mr. Jokowi,” said Sigit. The presence of a certain number of former students from 1985 in Reunion also strengthened the clarification of the UGM. They provided graduation documentation, photos of campus activities, as well as a copy of Jokowi's thesis as an additional proof. The campus hopes that this explanation can be a reference to the public to solve the problems that develop and guarantee that the information received remain from the authorized institution.

