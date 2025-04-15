Governor Janet Mills blew President Donald Trump on national television





Governor Janet Mills did not hold back on Monday during a national television interview on current maines and the climbing of legal battles with the Trump administration on threats to reduce millions of state federal funds for education, correctional services and health care.

Appearing on MSNBCS Morning Joe, Mills said that my jaw had dropped when Trump said it was federal law and demanded that Maine complies with his order to ban transgender sports athletes during a confrontation at the White House in February.

Even a fifth year civic student knows that the president cannot create laws through publications on social networks or decrees, Mills said on Monday. He is not allowed to do that.

Mills also criticized a letter of April 2 from the Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture threatening to end food aid for Maine children if the state does not comply with the Trump's transgender athletes' order. Some have described the letter a ransom note, said Mills.

The tone of the latter and its substance are rather appalling, she said.

In the letter, USDA secretary Brooke Rollins clearly said that freezing is a direct response to allow Trans athletes to participate in girls sports, which supports the administration violates an anti-discrimination law.

You cannot openly violate federal law against discrimination in education and expect federal funding to continue tirelessly. Your contempt for federal law cost your state, which is bound by title IX in educational programming, wrote Rollins. This is only the beginning, although you are free to end it at any time by protecting women and girls in accordance with federal law.

And Mulls made fun of Trump Administrators Acting Social Security administrators for having briefly reduced services because it was checked that Mills were not cordial to Trump, after the president called him in front of a room full of governors in the White House.

For example, is there a cordiality test now? Said Mills. But whatever, these are capricious arbitrary decisions on their part.

Mills said that threatened cuts are not rational and are not linked to the issue of trans athletes.

If he discovers that there is a person on Social Security who happens to be transgender? Does the entire Social Security program valve? She said.

It seems that it is the first time that Mills has been sorted for an interview with the media since his February altercation with Trump in the White House. Mills refused several requests from the Press Herald interview and only answered a few questions to journalists during public events.

The interview comes a few days after the State won a first victory in a trial to prevent the USDA from retaining food aid.

Mills did not express an opinion during the interview to find out if transgender girls should be allowed to play in girls sports. But she seemed to minimize the idea that it was an important problem.

Because there are perhaps two at most two transgender athletes who are currently participating in the Maine schools, they have decided to close the financing of our school nutrition programs entirely of the school lunch program on which 172,000 Maine schoolchildren count for their school meals? She said. It made no sense.

Maine directors' associations, which supervise high school sports and adopted the policy allowing Trans to compete, said that he did not know the precise number of transgender students who participate in high school sports because schools do not have to share the information. However, two students in southern Maine drew the attention of the conservatives criticizing politics, and the MPA said that he was not aware of the others.

AMP policy is based on Maine Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, sex, race and other things.

The appearance of Mills on MSNBC should only increase tensions with the Trump administration, which returned maines last week not in accordance with the federal rules of title IX to the US Ministry of Justice for the Application.

The Trump administration argues that the authorization of Trans athletes violates title IX protections against discrimination targeting girls and women, a legal theory that has not yet been tested in court.

While the president said that he was trying to protect women and girls from unfair competition, Mills noted the means that his other policies drop women, alluding to the United States Supreme Court 2022 to suppress the protections of the abortion granted for 50 years under ROE v. Wade, which led to restrictions in the United States.

Protect the life and well-being of people in these states through the country who die because they cannot get health care, sometimes a miscarriage and they cannot get help in an emergency room, she said. And these women and young girls? They also need help. They need our compassion and did not provide it. He does not answer their call.

Mills, a former prosecutor, defended his record on women's issues.

I spent my career in the best part of my career by defending and protecting the rights of women and girls in health care, employment, housing, credit and others, and I am dismayed, said Mills. I was dismayed by his interpretation that he can simply reinvent the law.

