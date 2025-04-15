Jokowi exceeded the Forestry Faculty in 1985, the original diploma was held by Jokowi







Sleman – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) stressed that the 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi Graduated from the Faculty of Forestry in 1985. As for her diploma, there was Jokowi. UGM's deputy chancellor, Professor Wening Udasmoro, said that after receiving three representatives from the Ulama team and activists (TPUA) who asked for clarification on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. The three are Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauziyah. While Amien Rais is one of the figures of the TPUA masses who participated in the action with the masses. Wening stressed that the UGM was unable to defend one of the parties. The campus is present in the ability to explain if Jokowi graduated from the UGM in 1985 in accordance with the documents belonging to the campus. Scroll to continue with content “So, in this context, it is not a question of defending who, no. But that we, in this position, must explain as a establishment that has documents, it is our student first or not, and graduate or not? We explained it and Joko Widodo was graduated on November 5, 1985 (15/4/2025). At a meeting with Roy Suryo CS, Wening said that the UGM had evidence, documents, documents at the Faculty of Forestry. “We therefore transmitted it entirely. For example, we have a copy of the diploma from the Strb diploma in the school, then other documents, including the verbal process during the thesis exam, and we also brought his thesis,” he added. UGM is also ready to clearly display the necessary documents. The document, continued Wening, can be opened in the event of a court order. “Everyone cannot come and see everything. Well, later, we will invite if a legal process is later or anything, UGM is ready for example as a witness, we are ready,” he said. Wening said that at the closed meeting, there were also Jokowi classmates. In total, there were 11 people present. They said Wening, brought the thesis and photo of the documentation for graduation and other activities. The dean of the Faculty of Forestry calls the original diploma to Jokowi The dean of the Faculty of Forestry Sigit Sunarta explained the process of graduation to students. Starting to enter through the selection, registration, service activities and thesis until finally obtain a diploma. Although UGM has issued a diploma, he said, but the campus did not hold the copy, while for the thesis, the campus had the original file. However, the original diploma is only held by Jokowi. “So we say that the thesis that is subject to us is the original thesis. Where is the original diploma? The original diploma is in Mr. Jokowi,” he said. Learn more here Discover the video “The Jokowi legal team: the false diploma allegations are very misleading!”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] Look live Detiksore: (HDI / IMK) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

