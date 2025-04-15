Connect with us

Politics

Akshay Kumar Thank you PM Narendra Modi for Honoré Sankaran Nair before Kesari Chapter 2 Release | Bollywood

Akshay Kumar Thank you PM Narendra Modi for Honoré Sankaran Nair before Kesari Chapter 2 Release | Bollywood

 


April 14, 2025 08:45

Akshay Kumar published a video of Prime Minister Narendra Moda speaking of Sankaran Nair on Monday on Monday.

Actor Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a post X (formerly Twitter) for having spoken of the re -lessee Chettur Sankaran Nair, whom he will play in his next film, Kesari Chapter 2. (Read also: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananaya Panday Offer prayers before Kesari 2 Release: Sukun paya)

Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about Sankaran Nair, whom he tried in Chapter 2 of Kesari.
Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about Sankaran Nair, whom he tried in Chapter 2 of Kesari.

Akshay Kumar Thank you Lem Modi for honoring the Nair Sankaran

Prime Minister Modi remembered Sankaran for opposing British domination after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Although he did not mention Chapter 2 of Kesari, these remarks were made during his recent visit to Haryana where he said, we must know the contributions of Nair Sankaran.

Akshay published the video on X, by writing, thank you Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi Ji for recalling the big Chettur Sankaran Nair Ji and his contribution to our struggle for freedom. It is so important that we, as a nation, in particular the young generation, appreciates the great women and the men who fought valiantly to ensure that we will breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2 is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom to acquire!

What does PM Modi say about Sankaran Nair?

PM Modi said Baisakhi was also the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. And speaking of Sankaran, he said, according to PTI, none of you would have heard its name. But these days, it is widely spoken. Nair Ji was a famous lawyer and he held a very high position in the then British government. He could have appreciated power and all luxuries.

He added, he raised his voice against the British and left his post. It belonged to the Kerala and the incident occurred in Punjab. He decided to fight a case on the Massacre of Jallianwala Bagh. He fought and rocked the basics of the British Empire.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The unprecedented story of Jallianwala Bagh is led by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape Of Good Films. It is a spiritual sequence of Akshay Kesari's film and is based on the book The Case which rocked the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Besides Akshay, the film, which will be released on April 18, features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

News / / Entertainment / / Bollywood / / Akshay Kumar Thank you PM Narendra Modi for Honoré Sankaran Nair before the release of Chapter 2 of Kesari

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumar-thanks-pm-narendra-modi-for-honouring-sankaran-nair-ahead-of-kesari-chapter-2-release-101744641208134.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: