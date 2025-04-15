Akshay Kumar Thank you PM Narendra Modi for Honoré Sankaran Nair before Kesari Chapter 2 Release | Bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a post X (formerly Twitter) for having spoken of the re -lessee Chettur Sankaran Nair, whom he will play in his next film, Kesari Chapter 2. (Read also: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananaya Panday Offer prayers before Kesari 2 Release: Sukun paya) Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about Sankaran Nair, whom he tried in Chapter 2 of Kesari.

Akshay Kumar Thank you Lem Modi for honoring the Nair Sankaran

Prime Minister Modi remembered Sankaran for opposing British domination after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Although he did not mention Chapter 2 of Kesari, these remarks were made during his recent visit to Haryana where he said, we must know the contributions of Nair Sankaran.

Akshay published the video on X, by writing, thank you Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi Ji for recalling the big Chettur Sankaran Nair Ji and his contribution to our struggle for freedom. It is so important that we, as a nation, in particular the young generation, appreciates the great women and the men who fought valiantly to ensure that we will breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2 is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom to acquire!

What does PM Modi say about Sankaran Nair?

PM Modi said Baisakhi was also the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. And speaking of Sankaran, he said, according to PTI, none of you would have heard its name. But these days, it is widely spoken. Nair Ji was a famous lawyer and he held a very high position in the then British government. He could have appreciated power and all luxuries.

He added, he raised his voice against the British and left his post. It belonged to the Kerala and the incident occurred in Punjab. He decided to fight a case on the Massacre of Jallianwala Bagh. He fought and rocked the basics of the British Empire.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The unprecedented story of Jallianwala Bagh is led by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape Of Good Films. It is a spiritual sequence of Akshay Kesari's film and is based on the book The Case which rocked the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Besides Akshay, the film, which will be released on April 18, features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.