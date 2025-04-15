The rules of Yorkshire celebrates five years of citizen journalism

Happy birthday Yorkshire's statutes! Five years ago today, we launched our new brand of citizen journalism on an internet public without distrust. It is sure to say that at the time, we did not really have a plan or agenda, nor a large part of the management of an online journalism website. What we had was fire in our belly (as a former boss of me, called it), a little time in our hands and a passion to make a difference. Our model and what we have achieved is unique in the world.

Yorkshire's statutes famous five years

This passion and this fire went from anger and frustration; A feeling of helplessness in the face of what many of us considered as a monumental error and a fundamental saper of our democracy: Brexit. Sea campaigned to stay in the EU, then campaigned to have a vote on any agreement on Brexit (because Brexit means Brexit meant nothing, and the British public deserved better). We failed in these two things, and the story would dictate that we have failed to prevent a victory by Boris Johnson with a landslide.

But although we have not succeeded in these efforts, we managed to build a progressive community of people from all walks of life who firmly believed in democracy and the empowerment of citizens. And by 2020, we have set up a great network of social media. So when Mike Galsworthy Contacted me to ask me if I wanted to set up a publication of citizen journalism in Yorkshire, I was ready to take up the challenge. During a short period of time, I worked with an incredible group of people from all of the Yorkshire who also enjoyed the idea of ​​a new project focused on democracy. And a little more than a month later with the country now in locking, our website has been put online.

It was an instant success, recording hundreds of thousands of successes in only the first months, attracting many more writers and leading to the launch of additional Bylines titles through the United Kingdom collectively forming the Bylines network as we know it today.

Citizen journalism as co-creation media

Our objective on the Bylines network has always been a range of votes as part of a healthy and inclusive democracy. Everyone has a story to tell, an experience to share or a view to explore, but to write it and share it with an audience of hundreds or thousands can be an intimidating perspective. Thus, from the start, we are committed to ensuring that marrying writers to publish their stories in their Voice, although always written at a high level of factual and editorial precision.

This combination of high inclusiveness and high standards was important for us, especially since the false news had become such concern on social networks and certain consumer media. We wanted to publish content that had been written at the same level as, let's say, The guardian Or New York TimesBut make a platform for writers as accessible as social media. In theory, anyone can write for us, but it is not a free blog site, because all articles go through our rigorous editorial process.

This model is generally unique, launched by the Bylines network. As one of our writers, Dr. Pam Jarvis, recently said:

What we did to Yorkshire's statutes Volunteers are invited to contribute articles on everything and anything, then put them in a quality control editing process. What he produced is magic because there is so much variety in what we get.

This variety encompasses the contributions of people who are experts in their field, writing with in -depth knowledge based on many years of experience. He understands students who are just starting. He includes politicians, retired journalists, activists … and the rest of us, ordinary people who want to be part of the conversation.

A sensitive approach to the reader

For our readers, we were perfectly aware of the responsibility of doing things well because once an article is put online, it can be read by anyone. And our readers are quick to emphasize where we are mistaken, whether it is an wandering apostrophe, a missing million or a badly spelled name.

At the beginning, we were informed, for example, that we should not call it taxpayers' money, because it is not only our taxes that are spent by the government, it is all the money in the public handbag. We have learned the images, sentences and dog concepts that can be involuntarily offensive for groups of people (this is the point to whistle the dog that the dog can hear it!). And more recently, we discovered (and all of all my heart) that the images generated by AI are bad. Really, really bad.

The Bylines network

Five years after our launch, we now have two national titles in Scotland and Cymru, and eight regional titles in England. Yorkshire's statutes Started with seven volunteer writers, and to date, we have 555 Blink and it will be 556. We now have a team sharing the role of editor -in -chief, another team helping with our five social media accounts, and 25 other incredible publishers helping us to keep us continuing to deliver our brand of quality, inclusive citizen journalism. You can see how much efforts take place behind the scenes to make it all possible. And this is reproduced on the network (in total, we have nearly 2,000 writers and volunteers … and we still grow).

Last month, Yorkshire's statutes Has timed our eight million people on our site when the article Anthony Robinsons is Donald Trump a Russian agent? received more than 70,000 views. Collectively, the 10 network sites have had nearly 18 million views. It is the power of citizen journalism. Whether it is read by 100 people, or 100,000 people (or many others, if you write on the time of BBCS questions!), Let us make our voice heard. Influenced what traditional journalists write, were referenced in Parliament, were presented on radio stations like LBC and attracted new writers and readers every day.

Our readership has grown with us, and we now have an impressive international audience, in particular an increasing readership in the United States. At a time of global uncertainty, it is of vital importance that we can share a range of views from home and abroad.

Map showing the location of Yorkshire readers in the last seven days

Why we need your help

So here is the call for action. We need your help. We are entirely funded by donors and we count on many young (and some large) donations to continue running. Although most of our work is carried out by volunteers, the network always results in costs. As with any organization of this size and this nature, we must cover our general costs: we employ a small team of staff (to coordinate our operation, manage our technology and support our volunteers), and we would like to continue to grow.

We want to reach more communities and platform more voices. If we continue to count on a close demography of people with time and resources to volunteer for several hours a day, then, in the end, we will stop being inclusive and will not provide for participatory democracy. We must become more resilient and more durable, because passion alone cannot make us advance forever. So if you appreciate what we do at Yorkshire's statutes And the Bylines network, whether as reader, writer or publisher, please consider making a regular donation to help us in our trip to celebrate our first decade!

To find out more about our history, see the latest episode of the Bylines network podcast!