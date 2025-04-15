Xi Jinping meets the president of the National Assembly of the Viet Nam Tran Thanh Man_ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China





In the evening of April 14, 2025, local time, President Xi Jinping met the president of the National Assembly of Viet Nam Tran Thanh Man at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV). Xi Jinping noted that his state visit to Viet Nam had once again given him the opportunity to attend the new achievements of the cause of renovation of the Viet Nam and to discover the deep foundation of China-Viet Nam friendship. Currently, China brings the construction of a strong country in a global way and the great cause of national rejuvenation by Chinese modernization, and the Viet Nam will inaugurate a new era of the national ascent. The two parties are at a crucial stage of their respective development and revitalization. Faced with an international landscape responsible for changes and turbulence, China and Viet Nam should strengthen confidence in their paths and systems, improve solidarity and coordination, continue to deepen the construction of a NAM community in China-Viet with a shared future that carries a strategic meaning, to join the hands to walk towards modernization and inject more stability and positive energy into the world. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Viet Nam are socialist countries led by a communist party, and that political leadership is crucial for the future of parties and countries, as well as the success of their causes. The main leaders of the two parties and countries should exchange opinions on bilateral relations and the main problems of common concern in a timely manner, continue to establish a consensus, to improve mutual trust and to regularly direct the course, in order to ensure the regular progress of the China-Viet NAM relations. It is necessary to continue to maintain the exchanges of homologists and cooperation between the two parties, the legislative bodies and the political advisory organizations, and to deepen the sharing of the governance experience. The two parties should take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Viet Nam and China-Viet Nam of the exchanges of people to the person as an opportunity to continue the “red gene” and to make good use of revolutionary resources to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, in particular the young generation, and strengthen the friendly link between the two countries. Noting that frequent exchanges and interactions and the results of fruitful cooperation between the National Congress of the Chinese People (NPC) and the National Assembly of Viet Nam, Xi Jinping substance of a Nam China-Viet community with a common future. Tran Thanh Man said that Viet Nam and China, connected by mountains and rivers, have established a sincere friendship featuring “Camaraderie plus fraternity” under the meticulous tension of successive leaders of both parties and countries, and the two parties have maintained longtime friendly relations. The visit of the secretary general Xi Jinping fully demonstrates the importance attached by the CPC, the country and the Chinese people to Viet Nam-China relations. The secretaries general of the two parties have provided important strategic advice on the progression of the construction of a Viet Nam-China community with a shared future which has a strategic meaning, which will open a new chapter in Nam-China Viet relations. The National Assembly of Viet Nam warmly congratulated China for having managed to summon the two sessions and impatiently leading close communication and cooperation with Chinese NPCs, the seriously implementation of significant common understanding affected between the main leaders of the two parties and countries, and making a positive contribution to the common prosperity and development of the two countries and friendship between the two peoples. Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong, among others, were present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/zyxw/202504/t20250415_11594867.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos