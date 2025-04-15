Former Joko Widodo UGM, entered in 1980 Graduation 1985





UGM memorial. Photo: is

Yogyakarta – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) delivered an explanation linked to the public with the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team about the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo which was held at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Yogyakarta, Tuesday (4/15/2025). At the hearing, the TPUA was represented by Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifa. While the UGM, represented by the assistant chancellor for the education and teaching of the Udasmoro laundromat, the assistant chancellor of student affairs, community service and former Arie Sujito, secretary of the University of Andi Sandi, Dean of the Faculty of Forestry Sigit Sunarta, and president of the Faculty of Foresfic San Afri Awang. UGM made sure, Joko Widodo was a former student of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). The person concerned would have carried out the entire study process which began in 1980 with the number 80/34416 / KT / 1681 of the student, and graduated on November 5, 1985. In a press release published on the official UGM website on Tuesday (15/04/2025), the campus which is currently led by Professor Dr Ova Emilia stressed that his party was not linked to conflicts of interest between the team of defenders of Ulama and the activists (TPUA) and Joko Widodo. The UGM as a public establishment which implements a higher education system in Indonesia is linked by statutory regulations concerning the protection of personal data and the disclosure of public information, “said University Secretary, Dr. Andi Sandi Antonius Tabusassa Tonralipu, SH, LLM. “Consequently, UGM is only disposed of public data. Personal data will only be given if it is officially requested by law enforcement agents,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tangselpos.id/detail/33642/joko-widodo-alumnus-ugm-masuk-tahun-1980-wisuda-1985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos