Pakistan: Imran Khan claims his appointment in May 9, riots are part of the political vendetta





Lahore [Pakistan]April 15 (Ani): The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, told the High Court of Lahore (LHC) that his appointment in riot affairs was part of a political vendetta because he was under the care of the National Office of Responsibility (NAB) on May 9, 2023, when violent demonstrations broke out in Pakistan, The Express Tribune.

On Monday, an LHC division bench, which includes judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh, resumed hearing the requests for release under bail of Imran Khan in the eight case of May 9, including the body attack case Commander House.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, Salman Safdar, told the bench that he had presented his argument during the last hearing of the case. In his petition, Imran Khan said that he had been falsely accused and that he and other PTI leaders had planned a plot before May 9, 2023 to attack state institutions in case he was arrested, the Express Tribune reported.

He asked the court to approve his surety in all the affairs of May 9 and ordered his release. The bench will resume hearing the case on April 17. Earlier in November of last year, an anti-terrorism court rejected all requests for release under bail of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court reserved its judgment on Monday on the requests for release under deposit of 86 members of the PTI who were reserved in vandalism cases following the demonstration held by PTI on November 26.

Abual judge Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the herose of the deposit petitions deposited by the workers of PTI, who were represented in court by the lawyer Sardar Muhammad Masroof, the lawyer Amna Ali, Zahid Bashir Dar, Ansar Kayani, Murtaza Turi and Fatehullah Burki.

Lawyer Kayani said none of the accused was initially appointed to the case. However, they were then identified by an identification parade, which was made five months after the incident.

He mentioned that the identification procedure had been fully carried out in English, according to the report. He asked: “Could police officials speak English? Could the accused understand English?”

He said that PTI workers after their release in Rawalpindi after five to six months' detention are involved in Islamabad, the Express Tribune reported. Kayani said the statements made by the accused in police custody had no legal weight, and that there is no specific role assigned to any accused, without recovery and no evidence.

Kayani asked the court to approve the surety, noting that the court had already given the surety to certain accused in related affairs. Lawyer Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan said that none of the accused had been arrested on the spot by the police; All were removed from their residences. The defense lawyer said that the bars previously issued by the court had been confirmed by the High Court of Islamabad.

Violent clashes broke out in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. The demonstrations took place in remote and large cities while the workers of the PTI were angry with the arrest of the founder of the party, with Balutchistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad resonating. Army facilities, including the body of the body commander in Lahore, were attacked during the demonstrations held by PTI workers. (Ani)

(History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/pakistan-imran-khan-claims-his-nomination-in-may-9-riots-case-part-of-political-vendetta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos