J&K is preparing for the visit of PM Modi – Cashmere Observer

Srinagar- With only one week to play, the Ministry of Railway and the Jammu-et-Cachemire administration were verbally responsible for preparing Prime Minister Narendra Modis, probably visit the inauguration of the historic Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on Saturday April 19.

While the formal communication of the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) is still expected, several departments have started the basics in key places, including Katra station and the emblematic Chenab bridge in the Rasi district.

We were verbally informed to start the preparations. As soon as the official confirmation arrives, we will go to the final execution, said a senior railway official.

The chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, recently visited the Chenab bridge and the city of Katra to assess the preparation on the ground. He had detailed discussions with managers of railways, police, civil administration and other services. Everything must be in place well in advance, he ordered, asking the departments to maintain a high alert until the last sign of the PMO, according to the media.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, chaired a high -level meeting on Monday to review the security scenario in the Jammu region.

Depending on the details, the DGP carried out a detailed exam and ordered the police to ensure the safety of fools.

Meanwhile, the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the security of the Prime Ministers, resumed security control on the Katra site, where the Prime Minister should report the first train to the Kashmir on April 19.

According to the provisional calendar, Prime Minister Modi should land in Udhampur, take an air investigation by the Chenab bridge, go to Katra to report the first direct train for cashmere, then approach a massive public gathering at Katra Sports Stadium.

The Vande Bharat Express, specially designed for operations at temperatures below zero in the Kashmir valley, is already parked in Katra. The train consists of eight fully air-conditioned coaches, cabin heating, CVC systems with 9 kW heating, sealed gateways, infotainment, video surveillance, LED lighting, mobile load ports, bouchon and electro-pneumatic brake doors. While the train can operate at 160 km / h, its operating speed between Katra and Srinagar was limited to 85 km / h depending on the approval of the CRS.

The USBRL project covers 272 km, including 119 km of tunnels and connects Udhampur, Rasi, Ramban, Aunnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and Baramulla. Among the exceptional characteristics of the project are the Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world and the Anji Khad bridge, the first cable stadium bridge. The 467 -meter Chenab bridge can withstand earthquakes that can go as far as magnitude 8.

PM Modi had described the Chenab bridge as an unrivaled example of engineering. In addition, the inclination of the commercial operation of the first train between cashmere and Jammu will mark the start of the complete rail connectivity from the valley to the rest of the country. To start, the national carrier will operate a Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar, which will allow travelers to cover the section in just over three hours. Currently, it takes around 6 to 7 hours.

The Northern Railway has been carrying out the train trials between cashmere and jammu for more than two months. Currently, cashmere train services are limited to the Sanggaldan-Baramulla section, while long-distance trains end in Katra.

The bridge over the Chenab river is 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower.

Officials said around 29,000 steel tones were used in the construction of the bridge. They added that the construction of the bridge was difficult because the area falls into the region subject to the tremors

Approved in 1994-1995 and declared a national project in 2002, USBRL has been gradually completed over the years. Key stretching such as Qazigund-Baramulla (2009), Banihal-Qazigund (2013), Udhampur-Katra (2014) and Banihal-Sangaldan (2020) have already been inaugurated. A MEMU test test was also carried out last year on the electrified section of Ressi-Sangaldan.

As security should be an absolute priority for such a high level event, arrangements are underway to ensure a fluid visit. Security forces have been deployed on critical locations, and additional staff are parked in Udhampur, Katra and Chenab Bridge. Special measures are being implemented to guarantee the safety of PMs and other dignitaries who attend the event, the authorities taking proactive measures to avoid any disturbance.

Meanwhile, the jammu-et-cachemire unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched large-scale preparations to ensure massive participation during the visit of the Prime Ministers. Party workers in several districts are mobilized, logistics are being finalized and plans are established for large public reception at the Katra stadium. (agencies)

