False diploma ribs, UGM emphasizes





Jakarta, inakoran.com – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) confirms that 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is one of their elders. This statement was sent by the university secretary, Andi SandiThanks to a press release published Tuesday (15/04/2025). The press releases were published after UGM had an audience with the ULAMA team and activists of the defenders (TPUA) at the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM, Tuesday (15/04/2025). This audience is linked to the Jokowi diploma. “During the meeting, Gadjah Mada University said that Joko Widodo Is a former student of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), “said the press release. Read also: The question of false diplomas heats up again, Jokowi's lawyer asks to show evidence It was also pointed out that Jokowi had implemented all study process which started in 1980 with student number 80/34416 / KT / 1681 and graduated on November 5, 1985. UGM also stressed that they were not involved in the conflict of interest between TPUA and Joko Widodo. Read also: culture of judgment and punish educators in Indonesia “The UGM as a public establishment which implements a higher education system in Indonesia is linked by Legislation linked to the protection of personal data and the disclosure of public information. “” At the end of this press release, it is pointed out that the UGM is only disposed of public data. Read also: Puan Call Congress VI PDI Perjuangan has the potential to be postponed While personal data will only be given if they are officially requested by law enforcement officials. The hearing was followed by Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifa as representatives of TPUA and a certain number of UGM leaders such as Udasmoro in wool (Deputy Chancellor of Education and Education), Arie Sujito (Deputy Chancellor for Student Affairs, Community Service and Elders), Andi Sandi (University Secretary), Sigit Sunarta (dean of the Faculty of Forestry), and San Afri Awang (President of the Faculty of the Senate of the Forestry Faculty).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inakoran.com/ribut-ribut-ijazah-palsu-ugm-tegaskan-joko-widodo-alumnus-mereka/p50726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos