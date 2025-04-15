



At noon on April 14, 2025, local time, the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi by a special plane for a state visit to the Viet Nam at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) Central Central Committee in Lam and the President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam Luong. When he arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi by Special Plane, Xi Jinping was Warmly Greeted by President of Viet Nam Luong Cuong, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, Member of the secretariat of Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee Office Le Hoai Trung, and other Vietnamese Party and Government Leaders and Local Representatives. Young Vietnamese women presented flowers to Xi Jinping. The honor guards stood on each side of the red carpet, greeting with rifles. The young locals, dressed in traditional costumes, played drums and music, singing and dancing with enthusiasm while waving the parties of the holidays and countries to warmly welcome the visit of Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping delivered a written declaration and, on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, prolonged sincere greetings and the best wishes to the Fraternal CPV, the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese people. Xi Jinping noted that this year marks the 95th anniversary of the CPV Foundation, the 80th anniversary of the Viet Nam Foundation and the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation. The CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people to the closed pursuit of the two goals set for the centenary of the party and the country, respectively. The international and regional influence of Viet Nam continues to grow, and the country has also made significant progress in the progression of its socialist motivation for industrialization and modernization. China and Viet Nam are socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and a community with a common future that has a strategic meaning. During the arduous years of fighting state independence and national liberation, the two countries fought side by side and supported each other, forging a deep friendship. By exploring a socialist path adapted to their respective national conditions, the two countries have learned from each other and advanced hand in hand, demonstrating the brilliant perspectives of the socialist system to the world. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Viet Nam, and is the Chinese-Viet Nam year of the exchanges of people to the population. The construction of a Nam China-Viet community with a shared future inaugurates new development opportunities. Xi Jinping said that he is impatiently awaiting this visit as an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of points of view with Vietnamese leaders and comrades on global, strategic and directional issues concerning relations between the two parties and the countries, as well as on international and regional issues of common interest and concern, and jointly establishes a new BluePrint for the construction of a Chinese-Vist community a shared future. Member of the permanent committee of the CPC Central COMMITTE Political Bureau and director of the CPC Central COMMITTEE CAI QI CPC Office, member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs WANG YI, member of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Public Security Secretariat WANG XIAOHONG, and other members of the entourage. Chinese ambassador at Viet Nam, he Wei also praised Xi Jinping at the airport. When the procession of Xi Jinping led from the airport to the hotel, the flags of China and Viet floated in the wind, and bright red banners reading “Long Live-Viet-Viet Nam Friendship”, “Mountains and connected rivers, a shared future” shared future “and” SO Defound is the friendship between Viet Nam and China, because we are both comrades brothers “. Local residents and representatives of establishments funded by China and foreign Chinese students met on both sides of the road, warmly welcoming Xi Jinping's visit.

