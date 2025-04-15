PM Modi includes Muslims' pain: Uttarkhand Waqf Board Chief on WAQF amendments | Latest news from India

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Uttarakhand Waqf, Shadab Shams, said on Monday that the adoption of the modified Waqf legislation in Parliament reflected the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the fate of poor Muslims. Shadab Shams said that the adoption of WAQF's modified legislation in Parliament reflected the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the fate of poor Muslims. (Ani)

Welcome to the adoption of the legislation, Shams said: “He will rid the properties of the Waqf of decades of encroachment by rich and influential Muslims.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the amendments because he could understand the pain of poor Muslims,” ​​he said.

Shams, who returned to the Delhi Uttarakhand after a 10 -day visit during which the legislation was adopted in Parliament, said that he had been very warm by the Muslims in Mangaur and Narsan.

“The Muslims of Pasmanda healed me and expressed their happiness to the adoption of the bill. They consider that this will end the injustice to which they have been submitted for decades of the Congress rule,” he said.

Shams also offered a “Chadar” to Piran Kaliyar Sharief on behalf of Modi to thank him for bringing the long -awaited legislation to Parliament.

“Muslims on legislation”

“The empiétators of the WAQF properties distribute the fear of Muslims over the legislation because they are afraid of losing their seized properties now,” said the chairman of the board of directors of the Uttarakhand WAQF.

The center, April 8, informed the Waqf law (amendment), which received the consent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 after his adoption in Parliament following heated debates in the two chambers.

The discussions have known objections of the opposition parties that described legislation as “anti-muslim and unconstitutional” while the government said that “historical reform” would benefit the minority community.