



Tempo.co,, Yogyakarta – Tuesday, April 15, 2025, hundreds of people identifying themselves as members of the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA) visited the faculty of forestry of Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Their visit aimed to request clarification concerning the in progress controversy surrounding the titles of academic skills of former president Joko Widodo. On this occasion, three team representatives, Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar and Tifauzia Tiasuma, were received to dialogue with the University. In addition to them, there were also high -level figures which visited the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM, namely Amien Rais and Syukri Fadloli of Yogyakarta. TPUA has long questioned the legitimacy of Jokowi's academic documents, alleging that his diploma is falsified. Their visit to the Faculty of Foresty in UGM was supposed to observe in first hand all proof available to the Jokowi diploma. “The title team of Ulama and Jakarta activists came to clarify the alleged false diploma of former president Jokowi,” said Syukri Fadoli on Tuesday. Syukri explained that the clarification effort aimed to verify the authenticity of the diploma. He said that the former president had not proven his legitimacy in court.

“The court should assess the truth of the diploma if there are allegations of using a false diploma,” he added. In UGM, the delegation was encountered by the vice-rector I Wening Udasmoro, the vice-rector III Arie Sudjito and the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Sigit Sunarta. The group initially gathered at the Faculty of Forestry before moving to the UGM roundabout to say speeches. The controversy on the academic files of President Jokowi was re -moved following a public declaration by Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, former speaker at Mataram University, who questioned the authenticity of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi. He underlined the use of Times New Roman in the document, saying that he was not yet used in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. Rismon's claims were shared in a video entitled “False Joko Widodo diploma according to the analysis of fonts and operating systems”Downloaded on YouTube on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. He described the police analysis as a solid proof to question the validity of the document, a declaration which triggered the UGM backlash and the associates of Jokowi. In response, Jokowi declared that he was considering legal action against those who continue to question his academic qualifications of the UGM. He pointed out that the university rector and the dean of the Fête de Forestie had confirmed the legitimacy of the diploma. “Yes, it is considered to be a more in -depth examination by lawyers (legal advisor) because it was indeed transmitted by the Rector UGM, and it was also transmitted by the dean of the Fête de Forestry (which the diploma is legitimate). Everything is clear,” Jokowi told his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java, Friday, April 1125. Choice of the publisher: Jokowi on the resurfacing of false diploma allegations: “ slander without foundation '' ' Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1996958/activists-demand-transparency-on-jokowis-alleged-fake-diploma-during-ugm-meeting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

