PTI legislators boycott information on mines and minerals Bill – Pakistan





Peshawar: members of the Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkh of Pakistan in power Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rebellious against their own government on Monday by boycotting an official briefing on the controversial and mineral, 2025 controversial bill.

They declared that the proposed law would only be acceptable if it was approved by the founder of the incarcerated party and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The Mines and Minerals bill, 2025, was approved by the provincial cabinet last February and deposited in the assembly on March 4.

However, he was criticized even before the PTI while the MPA Shakil Khan said that the proposed legislation was a conspiracy against the mineral resources of the provinces.

Say Bill acceptable only if he agrees by IMRAN

I ask the Minister of Law not to table the bill. If we make this mistake in favor of someone, our future generations will never forgive us, he said, asking the provincial government to deny the special investment facilitation council.

The bill was only thrown before the Provincial Assembly after President Babar Saleem Swati announced that it would only be adopted after all members accepted it.

He also said that members of the Treasury and Opposition benches would be informed of the law proposed by officials of the Department of Development of Mines and Minerals.

On Monday, the members of the Treasury and the Opposition met to attend the Briefing, but even before the officials prepare to underline the salient characteristics of the bill, the members of the Treasury insisted that the proposed legislation will lead to the change of the provincial governments to control the mines and the local minerals to the federal government.

Swati said that a debate began on the bill across the country and within the party, but it was not for the first time that the center had sent a bill to a province.

Several laws have also been sent by the federal government to the past, which has also come from the oil division. He went to the cabinet after the deliberation of the departments of financing, law and mines and minerals, he said.

Swati said that officials of the Mines and Minerals department should be allowed to keep the briefing before answering legislators' questions.

He declared that a debate would also take place during the consideration phase and that if the Chamber wanted, the bill could be sent to the House or to a special committee.

Waiting [during discussion on the bill]We will have some instructions from the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, he said.

However, as soon as the briefing began, legislators opposed and said it was an attack on the 18th constitutional amendment.

Despite the objections, the secretary of development of mines and minerals, Mutahir Zeb, held the briefing and said that the chief minister had proposed changes that had been added to the bill.

He added that the cabinet had brought about nine changes before the bill was tabled in the provincial assembly.

The director general (mines and minerals) Junaid Khan said that the acts of the mines and minerals of 2017 and 2025 were almost similar with fewer changes.

The member of the National Opposition Party Awami, Nisar Muhammad, complained that copies of the Mines and Minerals Bill, 2017, were not at their disposal so that they could not compare it with the previous law.

The PTI Anwar Zeb Khan legislator of the tribal district of Bajaur said that the members of the ruling party would accept the briefing and the bill after their approval by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

He urged all legislators from tribal districts merged to boycott the briefing.

The majority of members of tribal districts left the room, which prompted Mr. Saleem to order the distribution of the paper copies of the Bills to the members.

He also said that another briefing for legislators would take place next Monday (April 21).

ANP member Nisar later told journalists that the bill was sent by the SIFC.

He rejected the bill by saying that it is against the 18th constitutional amendment and is an encroachment by the center of autonomy of the provinces.

The 18th constitutional amendment is being returned and decentralization is under discussion. This [passage of the Mines and Minerals Bill, 2025] is made to please the Americans, who want to counter China, he said.

During a press conference, members of the Treasury and Opposition benches also declared that they would never allow anything against the interests of the provinces.

The interests of the provinces should come first, said the member of the PML-N and the opposition chief, Dr. Ibadullah.

He declared that the opposition would only support any law which was in the interest of the provinces. He said that many legislators had not yet followed the bill.

AFTAB ALAM AFRIDI law informed journalists that the bill would be discussed in the Assembly.

Ahmad Karim Kundi, a member of the PPP, said that mines and minerals were a provincial subject.

The KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA, 2025, also came from the federal government's income tax, also came from the special investment facilitation council, he said that it was happy that the 2025 MINE and MINERAL bills was discussed.

Posted in Dawn, April 15, 2025

