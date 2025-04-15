



The excavators used by the government of Telangana to eliminate debris from deforestation after the Supreme Court stopped the slaughter of trees in 400 acres of wooded land in the region of Kancha Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on April 4, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI

The Telangana Congress has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modis Remarks on the issue of Kancha Gachibowli's lands, accusing the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party for disinformation and display of double standards on environmental and development issues. The Congress said that the Prime Minister had been completely induced by the president of the unity of the BJP state and Minister of the Union G. Kishan Reddy on the subject. Read also | SC to hear the material linked to the abandonment of trees in the Hyderabads Kancha Gachibowli forest on April 16 Prime Minister Modi criticized the government of Telangana on Monday, April 14, 2025) for allegedly forgotten its promises and harm forests and fauna with bulldozers. Speaking to Haryanas Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister urged the people to know the difference between two governance models, referring to the controversy of the Kancha Gachibowli land. In a detailed statement published in Hyderabad on Monday, the congress said that the allegations of the BJP against the government of the State were baseless and ignored the mediocre environmental assessment of the BJPS. He cited the construction of five university buildings on the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UOH)) in 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who would have led to the loss of thousands of mature trees without proof of compensatory stages of the afforestation. The party allegedly alleged that the Center led by the BJP, through the Ministry of Human Resources Development of the Union, had facilitated the authorization of green coverage on the UOH campus, prioritizing political optics on ecological concerns. Criticizing the BJPS environmental file, the Congress underlined data indicating the cup of more than one straws between 2014 and 2019 and 23 additional Lakh trees from 2020 to 2022 for infrastructure projects such as highways, ports and airports. He also accused the BJP of having granted special authorizations to the K. Chandrasekhar Rao then led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of taking more than 33,251.18 acres of forest land for various development projects. Read also | Modi should introspect his comments on Kancha Gachibowli Lands: Mahesh goud The party also highlighted the changes in policy, in particular the 2023 changes to the law on forest conservation and the rationalization of the process of evaluating the environmental impact (EIA). Despite environmentalists expressing concerns about deforestation across the country, the central government led by Prime Minister Modi has always prioritized development in relation to environmental sustainability. Although the whole nation knows that the loss of mature trees is irrevocable, it is the governments of the Prime Minister, the categorical attitude and zero respect for the environment and the pulmonary space for people who led to massive deforestation by the center as well as the United States, according to the States, have also contributed to human life. The Congress Party said that the BJP government had bulldozer forests on behalf of development. More than 3 lakh hectares of forests released since 2014 and 99% of the day -to -date requests for forests approved without refusal. Calling for responsibility, the congress called on the public and the media to question the position of the BJPS on environmental and development issues and accused it of prioritizing political mileage on sustainable development.

