Ryan Routh, accused of having tried to kill Trump, of appearing in courtExBulletin





The law enforcement officials are working on the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, September 16, 2024, following the assassination attempt on the presidential candidate at the time, Donald Trump. Ryan Routh is charged in the case and has an hearing by the Federal Court on Tuesday in Fort Pierce, Florida, Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Fort Pierce, Florida. The man accused of having tried to assassinate Donald Trump as he presented himself as president of last year will be in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that a secret service agent spotted Ryan Routh holding a rifle and shot him while Trump Golf in his West Palm Beach Club in September.

Routh faces five federal accusations. The hearing will focus on semi-automatic SKS style rifle authorities, says Roth planned to use in the assassination attempt. The law enforcement authorities found the rifle in what they described as a “sniper nest” near the closure just outside the Trump golf club. Roth pleaded not guilty.

The federal agent who was part of Trump's security details says he saw a barrel of firearms leaving the trees a few holes before where the candidate then president Golf. The agent shot the person holding the weapon. A man, later identified as Roth, fled the premises and was arrested shortly later by driving north on the Interstate 95.

Federal public defenders of Routh ask the district judge, Aileen Cannon, to give them access to the rifle. They want a defense expert to examine and test the weapon. The rifle left on the scene had a telescope attached to her in a makeshift case using electric ribbon. Roth lawyers want their own experts to testify to what extent or if it would have worked if they would have been dismissed on Trump that day.

Prosecutors say that there is no doubt that the weapon worked. An FBI arms expert tested the rifle when it was seized and treated as proof. But they say that the question of how it worked is not relevant. More importantly, they say, it is the presumed intention of Routh to try to kill the candidate of the presidency of the time, Donald Trump. If there was a bad planning, problems with the weapon or other things that prevented the attack from happening, they say that these details cannot be used as a defense.

Roth lawyers say that if they do not have access to the weapon, they would like all the testimonies of experts on this subject excluded at the trial. These are problems that Cannon will examine at the hearing on Tuesday.

With the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, Routh is also accused of four other charges, including federal arms violations. Prosecutors recently published new details they wish to introduce during the trial. These include messages recovered from Routh's phone showing that he tried to buy a 50-caliber rifle and a rocket launcher. This is additional proof, they say, of his intention. The defense has not yet responded to the new information contained in court documents.

Routh's trial is expected to start in September. In this case, the judge, Aileen Cannon, also chaired the trial of classified documents of Trump presented by the Special Council Jack Smith. Cannon, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump during his first mandate, finally rejected the case which accused Trump of having managed badly and top secret documents in his field Mar-A-Lago in Florida.

