China: visit to Southeast Asia stimulates the alarm on digital repression

From April 14 to 18, Chinas chief, leader Xi Jinping visit Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam to strengthen Chinas' bonds with countries in the middle of climbing trade war with the United States. Before the mission, last week Xi Jinping chaired a meeting From the Central Labor Conference on diplomacy with neighboring countries, where he reiterated calls to deepen regional partnerships. In his speech, he highlighted Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and praised ideas for building high -level connectivity networks, improving industrial cooperation, advancing security and cooperation in the application of the law and widening people with people. China is likely to sign a certain number of agreements because it seeks to deepen Versatile cooperation with the three nations of Southeast Asia. These are likely to include continuous attention to digital infrastructure, technology and governance standards, by establishing digital cooperation and risking more digital repression in the region.

During the third belt and road forum, Xi Jinping described its ambition for China to direct the development of global digital governance rules and promised The fact that the future of the BRI would less concern the infrastructure projects of large tickets and rather focuses on smaller and smarter cooperation. While China seeks to strengthen links with its neighbors in Southeast Asia, it is likely to continue the supply of several existing digital cooperation promises. Article 19 Research on the regional digital influence of Chinas shows how such cooperation has also contributed to the increase in digital repression. Article 19 fears that Xi Jinping probably uses its trip to promote and improve the current digital infrastructure, technology and governance cooperation agreements in a manner that will contribute to a subsequent human rights deterioration in the region.

The following case studies in digital cooperation between China and Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia illustrate the extent of the problem.

Vietnam

Xi Jinping will first visit Vietnam. The visit follows his last trip in 2023 when the two countries pupil Their relationships with the highest level of complete strategic partnership. At the time, they agreed to cooperate on political security, government security and the security of the regime, and to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity and cooperation in the application of the law. This this week's visit will probably be based on these themes.

Vietnam is emblematic of a digital authoritarian state learning from Chinas digital governance standards.

Shortly after China launched its white paper on the Internet, establishing its fundamental standard of cyber-sovereign, which contrasts with the universality of human rights law and threatens to proliferate the fragmentation of the Internet, in 2012 Vietnam spear A military department has focused, among other things, on the protection of national information sovereignty in cyberspace.

The former Minister of Public Security of Vietnams, Tran Dai Quang (who was then president of the country) pleaded for cyber-sovereign and was considered speeches of Xi Jinpings. In 2022, then the Minister of Public Security T LM, one of the architects of Cybersecurity Law of Vietnam (who would become the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam), published a book focused on cyber-sovereignité as justification of the Internet repressive regulations. Tran Quang and T LM were key personalities to influence the governments' cybersecurity strategy to resemble the PRCS digital authoritarianism model. The two were involved in the drafting of the Vietnams cybersecurity law, which is closely modeled on Chinal regulation. It was adopted in June 2018, only one year after the entry into force of Chinas.

As article 19 examined it, there is a great degree of similarity between the two laws, pointing to the influence of Chinal on the development of Vietnams digital governance. The two laws define cybersecurity in a way that diverges from the conventional rights -based approach, confusing the security of technical infrastructure with information control – resulting in increased censorship. The two laws also adopt a centralized approach to the critical information infrastructure and promote the centralized censorship of critical information of the regime. They require a location of data, an increase in serious monitoring risks and include a number of obligations concerning foreign technology companies. The two laws also promote the recording of the real name, which still compromises the right to privacy and anonymity protections, which has an impact on online freedom of expression. Finally, the approach of the Vietnams of cybersecurity models emphasized Chinas on individual requirements and technological companies to act as surveillance extensions of the party's state apparatus. Vietnam's subsequent decrees have positioned the law even closer to its Chinese predecessor.

Cambodia

Worldwide, Cambodia ranks second just behind Pakistan in DoubleThink laboratories Chinese indexThis makes it one of the countries most exposed to the influence of Chinas. China is the largest foreign investor and a foreign development partner, and Cambodia is perhaps the most faithful Chinese in Southeast Asia.

At the beginning of 2022, Cambodia launched its Cambodian digital government policy 2022 2035Who called China as a positive case study in the successful digital government, which raises concerns about Internet freedom in the country. We are likely to see more tightening this relationship through additional cooperation agreements and understanding of understanding.

Cambodias' digital development has largely increased thanks to important contributions from China and its national technology champions, including Huawei, which has established market domination over competitors like Ericsson and Nokia. It was, in part, a result Unschatted subsidies from Chinese state institutions, including the Silk Road investment fund and the China Bank. Huawei is the largest Chinese technology company operating in Cambodia. Its 5G domination has accelerated in particular since 2019 following a agreement With the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

The most marked example of the malicious influence of Chinas on the digital infrastructure and the governance space of Cambodias is in the national internet bridge (NIG). In February 2021, Cambodia promulgated the NIG sub-decree, establishing the version of the country of the great firewall of China. Article 6 of the underscorer requires that telecommunications companies and service providers transport internet traffic via servers controlled and monitored by the government in order to prevent and disconnect all the network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs. Articles 14 and 16 allow government officials to keep traffic data for one year and to issue excessive penalties for non-compliance. Sopheap Chak, former executive director of Cambodrian Center for Human Rights, A observed That the proposed nig reflects that of the Chinese internet gateway.

Even if the legal framework is in place, Cambodia does not have the technical capacity to develop a Chinese style firewall. Although the government has not revealed who was contracted to build the NIG, the experts in Cambodian civil society believe that it is Huawei or Zte. The lack of transparency is alarming, especially since cooperation between Cambodia and China is now underway to reorganize data centers and fiberoptic landing stations to manage more important data flows all upgrades of the physical layer necessary for the development of NIG.

Malaysia

Malaysia is home to the second largest Chinese overseas community in the world, after Thailand. It is also among the 10 main global recipients of BRI support; Relations with China and digital cooperation are common elements of Malaysian policy. In early 2023, Chinas Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, do That Malaysiachina relations were at the forefront of Aseanchina's relations and called for more in-depth cooperation to accelerate technological innovation, connectivity and the digital economy.

An field where cooperation between China and Malaysia has raised human rights problems concerns partnerships on high -risk Chinese surveillance and artificial intelligence technology (AI). For exampleLast year bytedance, the parent company of Tiktoks, promised to invest in 2,13 billion USD to develop an AI center in Malaysia.

Cooperation with sanctioned technological companies has also taken place. In 2019, Malaysia signed a agreement To develop an AI park of 500 million USD with Sensetime. The memorandum of understanding, signed between G3 Global Berhad, in Malaysia, leader of AI, and Sensetime escaped in 2022, but the Malaysian partner has expressed continuous interest in the company of people. The partnership with Sensetime raises concerns in the light of documented cooperation with the Chinese police to improve the surveillance capacities of facial recognition, and the fact that it has Facial recognition technology provided For the purpose of monitoring and mass internment of Uighurs and other minorities in China. Sensetime maintains an office in Malaysia.

In 2018, the Auxiliary SDN BHD force, a company that trains auxiliary police, announced a partnershipWith another Chinese AI business, Yitu technology. Yitu would provide the cameras on the body with facial recognition technology, with a set of faces of faces provided by the Malaysian police. Partnerships with Yitu for Law Enforcement technology are worrying in the light of the role of the company in violations and abuse of human rights in the implementation of the China's repression campaign, mass arbitrary detention, and high -tech surveillance Against Uighours, Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Uighur Autonomous region of Xinjiang in China. Sensetime and Yitu technology are both listed On the United States Federal Register of Prohibited Entities.

One of the declared objectives has described the recent central labor conference on diplomacy with neighboring countries has been to extend the cooperation of the police. This is probably among the priorities of the Xi Jinpings trip, and we must expect a more in -depth discussion on these points in Malaysia. Cooperation on the expansion of partnership in new and emerging technologies, in particular around AI, is likely to be also at the center of the upcoming delegation, because China seeks to both raise its global role of standards and to dislodge the United States as a leader in AI technology.

