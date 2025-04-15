Why did Donald Trump froze $ 2.2 billion in Harvard University? Explain





The administration of American president Donald Trump froze $ 2.2 billion in subsidies at Harvard, one of the best educational establishments in the world after the University has made government requests on campus demonstrations.

The demonstrators meet, calling for Harvard management to resist interference at university by the federal government. (Reuters)

Apart from the $ 2.2 billion in subsidies, the White House would also have frozen $ 60 million in contracts with Harvard University after the school said it would not respect the campus activism.

“The joint working group to combat anti -Semitism announces a freezing over 2.2 billion dollars in multi -year subsidies and $ 60 million in multi -year contractual value for Harvard University,” said the United States Ministry of Health and Social Services in a statement.

Why did Donald Trump reduce the Harvard subsidy?

Friday, in a letter to Harvard, the administration of President Donald Trump called for major government reforms and leadership at university, as well as changes in his admission policies as part of the reduction of “anti -Semitic activities”.

He also demanded the university's audit views on diversity on campus and stop recognizing certain student clubs.

However, Harvard University refused to accept an agreement with the Trump administration, saying that it would not negotiate on its independence or its constitutional rights.

Responding to Harvard's challenge against Trump's requests, Trump's joint working group to combat anti -Semitism announced a freezing of $ 2.2 billion in university subsidies.

“Harvard's Declaration is reinforcing today the disturbing mentality of rights which is endemic in universities and most prestigious colleges in our country – that federal investment is not accompanied by the responsibility for respecting civil rights laws,” said the Trump administration.

What are the requirements of Trump that Harvard University rejected?

According to the letter, the Trump administration called for Harvard University to implement radical changes, in particular by adopting admissions based on merit and hiring practices; Conduct an audit of students, teachers and leadership on their views of diversity; and prohibit facial masks.

Here are Trump's main requirements: governance and leadership reforms based on merit -based admissions reform.

Reform of the discipline of students and responsibility for reports and protection protection and surveillance

These include the immediate intervention and the cessation of disturbances or the platform, a new policy on students of students or clubs which prohibits recognition and financing or the supply of accommodation to any group of students or clubs which approves or promotes criminal activities, illegal violence or illegal harassment.

The Trump administration also hopes that Harvard implementing a complete ban on mask with serious and immediate sanctions for violation, no less than suspension, to investigate and carry out a significant discipline for all the violations which took place during the university years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

Rejecting the agreement with the administration, Harvard president Alan Garber said that if some of the government's requests aim to combat anti -Semitism, the majority represents direct government regulations for “intellectual conditions”.

